Politics

Harris to oversee certification of her defeat to Trump in presidential election: 'Sacred obligation'

Vice President Kamala Harris, in comments ahead of her overseeing President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, said 'as we have seen, our democracy can be fragile'

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
How the certification process changed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election Video

How the certification process changed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier takes a look at several key dates in the electoral process to make President-elect Trump's 2024 win official on 'Special Report.'

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to do what only two other vice presidents in recent history have done - preside over her defeat in a White House election.

On Monday afternoon, Harris will preside over a joint session of Congress, when lawmakers will certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory over the current vice president in November's election.

The vice president said her mission is to ensure a peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Harris, in a recorded video message released ahead of congressional certification of the 2024 Electoral College vote, said it is a "sacred obligation" she will uphold, "guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution and my unwavering faith in the American people."

Pointing to four years ago, when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to upend congressional certification of Trump's 2020 election loss to President Biden, Harris said "as we have seen, our democracy can be fragile."

"It is up to each of us to stand up for our most cherished principles," the vice president emphasized.

Capitol riot

A scene from the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The Capitol was attacked hours after Trump, at a large rally on the National Mall near the White House, repeated his unproven claims that the 2020 election was riddled with massive voter fraud and stolen from him. Trump urged then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results.

Harris, in her role of presiding over the Senate, becomes the first vice president to oversee the congressional confirmation of their electoral loss since then-Vice President Al Gore did it in January 2001, following his razor-thin defeat to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the 2000 election, which was decided by a Supreme Court ruling.

Four decades earlier, then-Vice President Richard Nixon presided over the certification of his narrow election loss in a 1960 showdown with then-Sen. John F. Kennedy.

President Biden speaks at a reception for new Democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Washington.

President Biden speaks at a reception for new Democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden, in comments Sunday night, joined Harris in emphasizing that he was "determined to do everything in my power to respect the peaceful transfer of power."

The president, pointing to the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, told new Democrats in Congress that "now it's your duty to tell the truth. You remember what happened, and I won't let January 6th be rewritten or even erased."

