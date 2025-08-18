Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Through the lens of Trump’s DC takeover: See how left-wing protesters mobilized against National Guard

Protests big and small break out in Washington, DC after President Trump deployed the National Guard

By Emma Woodhead Fox News
  • Free DC protester
    Image 1 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • National Guard near the Capitol Building
    Image 2 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city, just down the road from the U.S. Capitol.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protester hold signs to defend democracy
    Image 3 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protester stands with National Guard
    Image 4 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city, as protesters gathered.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Girls with the DC flag protest Donald Trump
    Image 5 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protester gather in DC
    Image 6 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • National Guard station at Union Station
    Image 7 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protester march in DC against Trump
    Image 8 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protesters march to the White House
    Image 9 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protest stands in the rain to protest national guard
    Image 10 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city, as protesters gathered despite heavy rain and wind.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protester holds American flag at protest
    Image 11 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protests march in DC against Trump
    Image 12 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protesters march against Trump
    Image 13 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • women protesting Donald Trump
    Image 14 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protest march on Washington
    Image 15 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • National Guard at Union Station
    Image 16 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protest stands in the rain at Union Station
    Image 17 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city, as protesters gathered despite heavy rain and wind. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Signs saying No Kings at protest
    Image 18 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Amtrak PD watches protests at Union Station
    Image 19 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 17 — Amtrak police officers watched protesters days after the National Guard was deployed in the city and at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protesters march against Trump
    Image 20 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — Protesters gathered in Dupont Circle and marched to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s federalization of the Washington police department and the deployment of federal agencies and the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Protests at Union Station
    Image 21 of 21

    Washington, Aug. 16 — National Guard troops stood at Union Station, days after being deployed in the city, as protesters gathered.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

Emma Woodhead is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

