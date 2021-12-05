Rep. Massie launches ‘maximum triggering’ with family Christmas photo: ‘Santa, please bring ammo’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie posted a Christmas photo to Twitter showing his family with guns, setting off a frenzy of liberals condemning the Republican lawmaker.

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," Massie posted on Twitter Saturday, accompanied by a photo of his family holding various guns.

The photo spread like wildfire on social media, with tens of thousands of likes and quote tweets, as well as thousands of people slamming Massie as "demented" and an example of a "White Privileged Christmas." The photo was posted just days after the Michigan high school shooting, which left four dead and seven others injured.

Former White House communications director during the Trump administration, Anthony Scaramucci, also weighed in to say: "If you are running against this a-shole please contact me I will give you dough."

Massie retweeted Scaramucci’s comment.

Another Twitter user responded to the tweet telling Massie, "The bar was on the floor, but somehow you managed to tunnel underneath it."

Massie responded with the hashtag "#sassywithmassie" and saying, "The BAR is under the couch."

Supporters of the photo and Massie have meanwhile celebrated the viral post, calling it "perfect" and the "best Christmas photo"

Massie is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and led the effort to create the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus in 2016.

"The recent election results present us with a new opportunity to advance pro-gun legislation and reverse the erosion of the Second Amendment that's occurred over the last few decades. I look forward to working with the new President and this determined group of conservatives to promote a pro-gun agenda," Massie said at the time, which followed the 2016 general election.