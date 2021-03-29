Thom Tillis reveals prostate cancer diagnosis months after hard-won NC Senate victory

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in North Carolina next week.

"I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery," Tillis said in a statement.

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer," he continued.

Tillis said his prognosis is good because he went to his annual physical and received a PSA test, leading to early detection.

Roughly 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Cancer.org.

Tillis, 60, has been in the Senate since 2015. He had a hard-fought reelection battle against Democrat Cal Cunningham in the 2020 election.