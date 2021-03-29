Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Thom Tillis reveals prostate cancer diagnosis months after hard-won NC Senate victory

Tillis said his prognosis is good

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in North Carolina next week.

"I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery," Tillis said in a statement.

BIDEN’S CLAIM THAT 'DOGS MAY HELP CURE CANCER' DRAWS TWITTER REACTIONS

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer," he continued.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-S.C., listens during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-S.C., listens during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Tillis said his prognosis is good because he went to his annual physical and received a PSA test, leading to early detection. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roughly 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Cancer.org.

Tillis, 60, has been in the Senate since 2015. He had a hard-fought reelection battle against Democrat Cal Cunningham in the 2020 election.

-

More from Politics