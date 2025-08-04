Crockett cheers Texas Dems fleeing to delay congressional maps backed by 'ridiculous tyrant' Trump: 'Deuces!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is cheering on the Texas state lawmakers who fled the state in a bid to delay a vote on new congressional maps that would give Republicans a significant edge in 2026.

Crockett railed against the Republican effort and its backers, including President Donald Trump, who she called a "ridiculous tyrant" in a five-minute message to supporters on her Instagram page on Sunday night.

"My colleagues, my former colleagues in the state house, they say, 'Deuces! We out. We don't like what you doing.' So I'm really excited. And I am so thankful because this is the type of fight that the American people need to see," Crockett said.

"We understand that this ridiculous tyrant is trying to do everything that he can to break our democracy. But there are democracy defenders that believe in absolutely standing up for the people. They understand the assignment."

Crockett herself was launched onto the national stage when she was part of a group of Texas statehouse Democrats who left the state in a bid to delay a vote on a GOP-backed elections bill in 2021.

Democratic state lawmakers are now accusing Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republican lawmakers of following Trump's marching orders before acting to help people affected by the deadly floods that the Lone Star state grappled with last month.

"Over 130 Texans died in the July 4th floods. Republicans responded with zero flood relief bills — and a mid-decade redistricting scheme to help Trump cling to power. That’s not governing. That’s exploitation. We broke quorum because Texans deserve better," state Rep. John Bucy III wrote on X.

Abbott in turn accused Democrats of holding up flood relief themselves by paralyzing the statehouse with their absence – and suggested they should lose their elected roles.

"Our fellow Texans are being let down and not getting the flood relief they need because these Democrats have absconded from the responsibility," Abbott said on Fox News Monday afternoon. "And I believe they have forfeited their seats in the state legislature because they're not doing the job they were elected to do."

Crockett said on Instagram that she was "excited" by the Democrats fleeing to Chicago and New York City.

"They understand the assignment. They understand who they swore an oath to. They understand that they don't serve him. We don't serve him. He not ours. He's not our constituent. He is not," Crockett said of Trump.

"Hopefully this will be the energy that more Democrats need to see so that hopefully we can start to push back in a major way, because, unfortunately, he is trampling on our rights in a major way."

Crockett also called Trump an "orangutan" and "Temu Hitler" later in the video.

She mocked Trump and his Republican allies, "That's what makes you real MAGA, is like, you got to be about this thug life. You gotta be, like, cheating on your wife. You got to at least be going to get impeached if you ain't been impeached."

Republicans currently control 25 of Texas' 38 seats in the House of Representatives. Trump himself won 27 in the 2024 election, though House Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez kept their seats there.

Under the new proposed lines, Trump would have won in 30 districts by at least 10% each, according to the Texas Tribune.

Crockett herself, who represents part of the Dallas area, would see her home drawn out of her current district lines.

Abbott gave the state Democrats until 3 p.m. local time on Monday to reconvene.