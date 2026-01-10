Trump says Venezuela has begun releasing political prisoners ‘in a BIG WAY’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Venezuela has begun releasing political prisoners "in a BIG WAY," crediting U.S. intervention for the move following last week’s American military operation in the country.

"Venezuela has started the process, in a BIG WAY, of releasing their political prisoners," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you! I hope those prisoners will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done."

He added a warning directed at those being released: "I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET! If they do, it will not be good for them."

The president’s comments come one week after the United States launched Operation Absolute Resolve, a strike on Venezuela and capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro as well as his wife Cilia Flores, transporting them to the United States to face federal drug trafficking charges.

US WARNS AMERICANS TO LEAVE VENEZUELA IMMEDIATELY AS ARMED MILITIAS SET UP ROADBLOCKS

Following the military operation, Trump said the U.S. intends to temporarily oversee Venezuela’s transition of power, asserting American involvement "until such time as a safe, proper and judicious transition" can take place and warning that U.S. forces stand ready to escalate if necessary.

At least 18 political prisoners were reported freed as of Saturday and there is no comprehensive public list of all expected releases, Reuters reported.

Maduro and Flores were transported to New York after their capture to face charges in U.S. federal court. The Pentagon has said that Operation Absolute Resolve involved more than 150 aircraft and months of planning.

TRUMP ADMIN SAYS MADURO CAPTURE REINFORCES ALIEN ENEMIES ACT REMOVALS

Trump has said the U.S. intends to remain actively involved in Venezuela’s security, political transition and reconstruction of its oil infrastructure.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP



Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this reporting.