Texas office of Rep. Monica De La Cruz vandalized over her support of Israel: 'I make no apologies'

The South Texas office of U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz was vandalized this week by pro-Hamas sympathizers angry over her solidarity with Israel, the Republican congresswoman said Thursday.

De La Cruz has expressed support for Israel amid its military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists that killed 1,400 Israelis in communities near the Gaza Strip. Many pro-Palestinian supporters have criticized Israel for its bombardment of Gaza, which has resulted in thousands of deaths.

"On October 7th, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,000 innocent civilians, including many Americans, in the single largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," De La Cruz said in a statement. "These savages burned babies in ovens, decapitated toddlers in front of their families, tortured parents before their children, and continue to hold hundreds of hostages."

De La Cruz released images on X showing her office in the border city of McAllen vandalized with spray paint. On a window read the message: "Israel kills Jews too." Another on the ground said: "You can't escape your crimes Monica."

Another accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians with the support of De La Cruz.

"The pro-Hamas activists who have vandalized my office may disregard the importance of standing with our Jewish brothers and sisters during their darkest hour, but I do not," she said. "My support for Israel and the Jewish community is, always has been, and always will be unwavering. I make no apologies for standing firmly against anti-Semitism. These vandals will not intimidate or silence me."

De La Cruz noted that South Texas has a "small but vibrant Jewish community." She said her office contacted authorities and local rabbis to offer them support.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the McAllen Police Department.