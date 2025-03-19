Texas lawmaker proposes bill targeting furries; measure seeks to ban 'non-human behavior' in schools

A Texas lawmaker has introduced a bill to ban "non-human behavior" in public schools, such as barking, meowing and other animal-like practices commonly used by furries.

The Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education, or FURRIES Act, was proposed in the state's House last week by GOP Rep. Stan Gerdes.

"No distractions. No theatrics. Just education," Gerdes wrote on X. "Texas schools are for educating kids, not indulging in radical trends. Let's keep the focus where it belongs—on preparing students for success in life."

Under the proposal, students would be prohibited from engaging in various animal behaviors, including using a litter box, licking themselves, making animal noises like barking, meowing, or hissing or otherwise pretending to be an animal.

Allegations of litter boxes being set up in school bathrooms have repeatedly been debunked by schools across the country in recent years following false claims that circulated online.

Students would also be barred from wearing items that were not designed for human use, including animal ears, whiskers, tails, collars, leashes or other accessories typically used for pets. Fur is also prohibited, but the bill specifies that natural human hair and wigs are not included in the ban on fur.

The legislation would require students to present themselves as humans. They also would not be allowed to start organizations or clubs related to non-human behavior and would be prohibited from promoting the idea that non-human behaviors are socially acceptable.

There are some exceptions to the ban on animal accessories and non-human behaviors, including dressing up for Halloween or other school dress-up events related to human history, although this would be limited to five days per school year, as well as theater performances and dressing up as a school mascot.

Students who fail to comply could be removed from class, suspended or expelled. The measure also allows for students to be transferred to a juvenile justice alternative education program.

Teachers would be required to report violations to the Texas attorney general, and school districts that do not enforce the restrictions could face fines starting at $10,000 for the first offense and $25,000 for additional violations.

The proposal has the backing of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state's House Speaker, Dustin Burrows, both of whom are Republicans.

"If you have a child in a public school, you have one expectation: your children’s going to be learning the fundamentals of education — reading and writing and math and science," Abbott said during a recent meeting with pastors in Austin, citing the furry issue as a motivating factor to allow private school choice vouchers.

"If they’re being distracted by furries, those parents have a right to move their child to a school of their choice," he continued.

Gerdes called his bill "common sense" as he thanked Abbott and Burrows for backing the proposal.

"I’m grateful that our leadership is taking this issue seriously and ensuring that Texas schools remain places of learning, not roleplaying," Gerdes said on X. "This is common sense. Let’s get it passed."