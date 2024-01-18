Oklahoma bill would ban 'furries' from school, require parent, 'animal control' to pick up rule-breakers

A bill being proposed in Oklahoma would crack down on so-called "furries" from attending school and require either a guardian or "animal control" to pick up students in violation of the rule.

On Thursday, a report from The Oklahoman put a spotlight on House Bill 3084, which is among thousands of bills that were filed that have long-shots of being signed into law.

The bill, introduced late last year by Republican State Rep. Justin Humphrey, targets "furries," what Dictionary.com describes as "member[s] of a subculture devoted to art, writing, or costumes depicting anthropomorphic animals."

"Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities," the bill states.

"The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student," the bill continues.

The bill, if passed, would take effect Nov. 1.

Oklahoma isn't the only state with furry concerns. Last year, a Florida school board weighed in on whether kids should be able to wear "furry dress attire" during a meeting about dress code policy.

A law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting children from attending "adult live entertainment" barred a furry convention held in Orlando from allowing anyone under 18 years old in the event.