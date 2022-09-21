Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexican Cartel Violence
Published

Texas Gov. Abbott signs executive order labeling drug cartels terrorists, urges same from Biden admin

Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to identify gangs supporting Mexican cartels importing deadly fentanyl

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
More than over 4 million fentanyl pills seized at Arizona border checkpoint in 2022 Video

More than over 4 million fentanyl pills seized at Arizona border checkpoint in 2022

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports from Nogales, Arizona at the busiest checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border and the illicit fentanyl crisis there on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he has signed an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorists in his state. 

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference on border security, appearing alongside members of law enforcement. 

FILE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on September 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. 

FILE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on September 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Republican governor railed against the dangers of fentanyl being produced clandestinely by Mexican drug cartels, and claiming thousands of lives in the Lone Star State and nationwide.  

"Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import (fentanyl). So, cartels are terrorists. And it's time that we started treating them that way," Abbott said. "So today, I have issued this executive order designating cartels as terrorists in Texas." 

As part of the executive order, Abbott said he had directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to, among other things, identify gangs that are supporting Mexican cartels and work to seize assets as well as disrupt cartel networks.

MEXICAN CARTELS EXPANDING PRODUCTION OF FENTANYL AT RAPID RATES, EXPERTS SAY

"I've also directed Texas agencies to alert the public about the fentanyl crisis, including schools and workplaces through mediums like social media and public service announcements to make clear, that truly one pill can kill," Abbott said. 

The governor said he had also sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris demanding that they also classify Mexican drug cartels operating in Texas as terrorist organizations.

"Fentanyl is a scourge that is killing thousands of Americans. Drug cartels are the major suppliers of this substance. And the problem is a national emergency," Abbott wrote in the letter to Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the White House for comment. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics