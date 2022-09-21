Texas Gov. Abbott signs executive order labeling drug cartels terrorists, urges same from Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he has signed an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorists in his state.

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference on border security, appearing alongside members of law enforcement.

The Republican governor railed against the dangers of fentanyl being produced clandestinely by Mexican drug cartels, and claiming thousands of lives in the Lone Star State and nationwide.

"Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import (fentanyl). So, cartels are terrorists. And it's time that we started treating them that way," Abbott said. "So today, I have issued this executive order designating cartels as terrorists in Texas."

As part of the executive order, Abbott said he had directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to, among other things, identify gangs that are supporting Mexican cartels and work to seize assets as well as disrupt cartel networks.

"I've also directed Texas agencies to alert the public about the fentanyl crisis, including schools and workplaces through mediums like social media and public service announcements to make clear, that truly one pill can kill," Abbott said.

The governor said he had also sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris demanding that they also classify Mexican drug cartels operating in Texas as terrorist organizations.

"Fentanyl is a scourge that is killing thousands of Americans. Drug cartels are the major suppliers of this substance. And the problem is a national emergency," Abbott wrote in the letter to Biden.

Fox News has reached out to the White House for comment.