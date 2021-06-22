Texas congressmen from both parties urge Biden, Harris visit southern border

A trio of lawmakers from Texas called on President Biden and Vice President Harris to travel to the Lone Star State and visit the southern border amid the ongoing crisis.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar coauthored an opinion piece in the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, noting that border apprehensions have skyrocketed during the Biden administration.

The lawmakers pointed out that the U.S. is on track to receive "the highest number of total yearly border crossings in two decades" after nearly 930,000 migrants including "almost 80,000 unaccompanied children" have illegally crossed over into America in the past 8 months.

"The momentum for this crisis has been building for months, but no significant action has been taken to address it." the lawmakers wrote. "The president and vice president have yet to even visit the border."

The Texans lambasted Harris for saying "she is interested in doing work that leads to real results as opposed to ‘grand gestures,’" writing they shared the same interests.

"We agree, which is why we've spent significant time meeting with officials in Texas who are on the front lines of this humanitarian crisis," they wrote, adding they’ve seen the effects of the cartels and criminal organizations abusing the U.S. immigration system.

They also highlighted their work with Cornyn’s fellow senator, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on bipartisan legislation armed with the "feedback" of "law enforcement, nongovernmental organizations, and community leaders who are expected to make up for the failures of the federal government" at the border.

The lawmakers also warned that without a "transition plan, the administration will invite a complete and immediate overload of the system," noting that "Border Patrol agents are already spread thin" due to the border crisis.

"They lack the facilities and resources to fairly and humanely process the current influx of migrants, let alone many tens of thousands more every month," the Texans wrote. "As the administration considers the best path forward, there has never been a more important time to hear from the men and women who live and work in border communities and have for decades."

"Our message to President Biden and Vice President Harris is: Come to Texas. Visit the border. Listen to locals," they concluded the opinion piece. "Take a look at our bipartisan bill. And let's address this humanitarian crisis together."

Neither the White House nor the vice president’s office responded to Fox News' requests for comment to the op-ed.