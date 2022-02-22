Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas AG candidates George P. Bush, Eva Guzman trade barbs over finishing border wall

Bush and Guzman are two of several GOP candidates for attorney general challenging Ken Paxton for his reelection

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
With the contentious 2022 Republican primary for Texas attorney general just days away, opponents George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman are attacking each other’s commitment to border security

Bush, who has served as commissioner of the Texas General Land Office since 2015, aired a campaign ad this week claiming that Guzman, a Republican, "opposes George P. Bush’s plan to finish Trump’s wall, calling it a ploy." 

Guzman, the child of legal immigrants whose father was killed by an illegal immigrant, denied Bush’s claims, telling Fox News in an interview she has been "unequivocal" in her position on the border wall. She pointed to her policy plan, available "for months" on her website which lists building the wall as a top priority. 

Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol.

Texas Supreme Court justice, Eva Guzman of Houston, is sworn into office by Texas Governor Rick Perry in ceremonies at the Texas Capitol. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I mentioned securing the border in every single speech and (Bush) has been there for it," Guzman said. "George, you can’t tell the truth. And we don’t need an attorney general who’s going to lie to Texans." 

Bush and Guzman are two of several GOP candidates for attorney general challenging Ken Paxton for his reelection bid this year. 

AUSTIN CRIME WATCHDOG CALLS ON DA GARZA TO STEP ASIDE IN CASE AGAINST 19 INDICTED OFFICERS

Still, the office of the attorney general has no actual authority to build the wall or provide funding – a fact Guzman has acknowledged. 

Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush speaks during the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce's Salute to the Military luncheon at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush speaks during the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce's Salute to the Military luncheon at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Reuters)

"It is part of the attorney general’s plan but at the end of the day, the attorney general is a lawyer and (Bush) has zero experience to do the job of attorney general," Guzman said. 

In 2020, eight of Paxton’s top deputies accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes in the service of another supporter – an Austin real estate developer who employers a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extra-marital affair. 

FILE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. 

FILE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.  (Brandon Bell)

The attorney general has also spent most of his time in office under a separate felony indictment. He pleaded not guilty in 2015 to three state securities fraud charges but is yet to face trial. 

Bush’s campaign pointed to the commissioner’s lawsuit against President Biden for his "unconstitutional attempts to stop construction on Texas lands and compel completion of the wall." 

"Clearly, Guzman doesn’t understand the importance or responsibility of the AG for holding the Biden administration accountable for their unconstitutional actions and creating the border crisis," a spokesman for Bush’s campaign told Fox News. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

