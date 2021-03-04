Texas Lt. Gov slams Biden's ‘Neanderthal thinking’ comment on lifting COVID restrictions

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, R., slammed Joe Biden's "Neanderthal thinking" comment on lifting COVID-19 restrictions on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, calling the president a "hypocrite."

Biden took a swipe at Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi Wednesday, accusing them of "Neanderthal thinking" following their decision to reverse coronavirus safety policies, including mask mandates.

"How dare him attack Texas for our policies when he is allowing the border to be overrun by people coming in here by the hundreds, by the thousands and testing positive and coming on a bus to your state wherever you happen to live in the United States of America," Patrick said. "What a hypocrite."

More than 100 illegal immigrants released by the Border Patrol into Texas since January have tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival, officials on the U.S.-Mexico border told Fox News.

Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, said Wednesday the 108 positives represent 6.3% of the number of total migrants who have been rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station, where they are being released by the Border Patrol. Rapid testing of the individuals began there on Jan. 25.

He added Brownsville does not have the authority to prevent those who test positive from traveling elsewhere in the U.S. and is advising them to quarantine, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and socially distance.

Sources at the White House told Fox News on Wednesday it is aware of instances where individuals may continue to travel despite testing positive and being told to quarantine, yet the federal guidance remains for them to isolate.

"What I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking’ would be Governor [Gavin] Newsom in California telling his people not to come out of their cave for a year," Patrick said. "I would call 'Neanderthal thinking' the Democrat Governor [Andrew] Cuomo of New York sending patients with COVID to nursing homes where he covered up 12,000 people dying."

He added, "I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking’ of allowing people to cross the border illegally with COVID."

Patrick went on to say that Biden "didn’t look at the facts," noting 15 other states don't have a mask mandate. He added people were still encouraged to socially distance.

"We just joined that group," he said. "We’re not telling people not to wear masks. We’re just removing a mandate."

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall, Greg Norman, Peter Doocy and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.