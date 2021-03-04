Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas Lt. Gov slams Biden's ‘Neanderthal thinking’ comment on lifting COVID restrictions

Dan Patrick calls Biden a hypocrite for his sharp remarks on Texas removing mask mandate

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Texas lt. gov. on O'Rourke attack on Gov. Abbott: 'He is a cult leader' Video

Texas lt. gov. on O'Rourke attack on Gov. Abbott: 'He is a cult leader'

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick slams millionaire Beto O'Rourke's claim Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'sacrificing the lives of our fellow Texans' for political gain.

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, R., slammed Joe Biden's "Neanderthal thinking" comment on lifting COVID-19 restrictions on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, calling the president a "hypocrite."

Biden took a swipe at Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi Wednesday, accusing them of "Neanderthal thinking" following their decision to reverse coronavirus safety policies, including mask mandates.

"How dare him attack Texas for our policies when he is allowing the border to be overrun by people coming in here by the hundreds, by the thousands and testing positive and coming on a bus to your state wherever you happen to live in the United States of America," Patrick said. "What a hypocrite."

WHITE HOUSE 'PROTECTING' BIDEN BY NOT SCHEDULING PRESS CONFERENCES: KARL ROVE

More than 100 illegal immigrants released by the Border Patrol into Texas since January have tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival, officials on the U.S.-Mexico border told Fox News. 

Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, said Wednesday the 108 positives represent 6.3% of the number of total migrants who have been rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station, where they are being released by the Border Patrol. Rapid testing of the individuals began there on Jan. 25. 

He added Brownsville does not have the authority to prevent those who test positive from traveling elsewhere in the U.S. and is advising them to quarantine, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and socially distance. 

Texas mayor on fears of COVID spread by migrants and rising immigration Video

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT ANNOUNCES PLAN TO FULLY REOPEN BUSINESSES, END STATE MASK MANDATE

Sources at the White House told Fox News on Wednesday it is aware of instances where individuals may continue to travel despite testing positive and being told to quarantine, yet the federal guidance remains for them to isolate.

Hegseth: Biden's 'Neanderthal' remark a badge of honor for conservativesVideo

"What I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking’ would be Governor [Gavin] Newsom in California telling his people not to come out of their cave for a year," Patrick said.  "I would call 'Neanderthal thinking' the Democrat Governor [Andrew] Cuomo of New York sending patients with COVID to nursing homes where he covered up 12,000 people dying."

He added, "I would call ‘Neanderthal thinking’ of allowing people to cross the border illegally with COVID."

Patrick went on to say that Biden "didn’t look at the facts," noting 15 other states don't have a mask mandate. He added people were still encouraged to socially distance.

"We just joined that group," he said. "We’re not telling people not to wear masks. We’re just removing a mandate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall, Greg Norman, Peter Doocy and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan

More from Politics