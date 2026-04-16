Tennessee governor signs nuclear family month resolution as critics push back on exclusions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a resolution declaring June as "Nuclear Family Month," as an alternative to the usual LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Lee, a Republican, signed House Joint Resolution 182 on April 9 after it passed the House in April 2025 and the Senate last month.

The legislation highlights the importance of celebrating the traditional family unit, described as "consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children."

"The nuclear family is under attack in our beloved State and nation, and it is our responsibility to uplift, protect, and support values that help Tennessee prosper," the resolution further provides as an explanation for the celebration.

NASHVILLE TEACHER HAS RECORD CLEARED AFTER REFUSING TO READ SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BOOK TO FIRST-GRADERS

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have begun to speak out against the resolution, with a representative for GLAAD telling Fox News Digital its opinion on the bill.

OHIO TEACHER SUES HIGH SCHOOL FOR DEMANDING HE REMOVE LGBT POSTER INSIDE CLASSROOM

"The strongest families are grounded in love, not legislative definitions. It is disturbing to see lawmakers use their platform to intentionally exclude their own constituents," the organization wrote in a statement.

"Instead of drafting resolutions that aim to divide Tennessee families, Gov. Lee should be focused on building a state where every family is treated fairly and every child has the opportunity to succeed."

The news of the legislation comes a few days after the Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument’s federal flagpole in New York City, a well-known symbol for the LGBTQ+ community, was restored following a two-month legal battle and settlement with the Trump administration.

"This is a victory for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire city," Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote in an X post on Monday. "It’s a reminder that New Yorkers won’t let our history be rewritten."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our administration will keep working to ensure LGBTQ+ New Yorkers can live safely and with dignity in our city," he added.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.