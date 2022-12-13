Teen charged in shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home indicted in New York gang takedown

A teenager accused of a drive-by shooting outside the New York home of Rep. Lee Zeldin was part of a violent gang that terrorized Long Island with a series of crimes, including murder, prosecutors said.

Noah Green, 18, and 17 other alleged members of the "No Fake Love" gang engaged in shootings and armed robberies – and even stole seven French bulldogs, law enforcement officials said Monday as they announced indictments of the crew.

The alleged gang members were responsible for 31 crimes dating back to October 2021, the 148-page indictment claims.

Among them was the December 2021 shooting death of Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera, 28, outside a strip mall, as well as six shootings, six armed robberies, the theft of 15 vehicles and the dogs, prosecutors allege.

One of the suspects was arrested last month with the gun used in the October shooting outside Zeldin’s house in Shirley, New York, which wounded two 17-year-old boys.

Green was already arraigned on seven counts in November in connection to the shooting, which took place while Zeldin was the New York Republican candidate for governor. A judge granted prosecutors' request for a $1 million cash bail, a $2 million insurance bond, and $10 million partially secured bond.

Zeldin and his wife were not home and had recently left to attend a Columbus Day parade in the Bronx when the shooting broke out.

The couple's twin 16-year-old daughters were downstairs doing homework at the time shots rang out outside and reportedly locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom and dialed 911.

Home surveillance cameras showed three people at the scene. One wounded victim was seen lying beneath the porch, while another was seen lying beneath a bush just feet away. The third uninjured person moved around the property freely.

Investigators said the alleged gang members took orders from two imprisoned associates, sometimes stealing and selling cars and bulldogs to purchase guns. The dog breed can allegedly sell for thousands of dollars.

All but one of the defendants, who range in age from 17 to 27, were in custody as of Monday, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney's office.

"We will focus on gang violence using every law enforcement tool we possess and take a coordinated approach to ending violent gang activity," Tierney said in a statement. "This case is the beginning of our work – not the end. If you’re committing violent crime in Suffolk County we are coming for you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.