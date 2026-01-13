Teach-in for 'Philly to Palestine' set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Philadelphia teachers are preparing to participate in a teach-in entitled "From Philly To Palestine: How Our Struggles Intertwine."

The event is aimed at school students of all ages and will be held when the district's public schools will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, on Jan. 19, according to North American Values Institute (NAVI). The organization said the event was being promoted by Philadelphia Educators for Palestine (PEFP) along with the Students For Justice in Palestine Coalition.

NAVI notes that PEFP has stated that it believes "all resistance is righteous." Additionally, the Philadelphia SJP Coalition posted shortly after the anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, commemorating the day that "the Palestinian resistance in Gaza broke out of their open-air prison in what would later be known as the Al-Aqsa Flood or the Gaza Ghetto Uprising." The latter term draws a parallel between the terror attacks and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in which Jews rose up against Nazi occupation. The group went on to call the massacre a "necessary step towards the liberation of a colonized people."

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was about moral clarity, nonviolence, and the hard work of bringing people together across difference. Twisting his name to justify a simplistic, false, and inflammatory narrative that pits communities against one another is not just intellectually dishonest — it is profoundly disrespectful. Dr. King believed peace is built through truth and shared humanity, not through slogans that erase complexity and fuel grievance politics. This kind of messaging doesn’t advance justice; it corrodes it," Steve Rosenberg, Philadelphia director for NAVI told Fox News Digital.

Racial Justice Philly promoted the event on its Instagram, saying "all ages welcome" and advertising a free lunch. The age range appears to have expanded from the group's original target, as an earlier flyer also posted by Racial Justice Philly was aimed at middle school, high school and college-aged students.

The event's topics include "weapons manufacturers in Philly fueling massacres, lack of state funding for public schools as our taxes fund genocide & occupation and student experiences with racism and Islamophobia in Philly schools," according to a flyer posted by Racial Justice Philly.

NYC Educators For Palestine is expected to hold a similar event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day aimed at students aged 6-18. The group announced on its Instagram recently that the event has reached full capacity. It has not made the event's location public.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Philadelphia School District, Philly SJP Alliance, Racial Justice Philly and the Asian Arts Initiative for comment.