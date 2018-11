An executive order that President Trump signed Wednesday requires the Interior Department to review the hundreds of millions of acres that former presidents have since 1993 designated as national monuments.

Here's the tally of past designations:

President Bill Clinton:

-19 national monuments

-5 million acres

President George W. Bush:

-6 national monuments

-6.6 million acres

President Barack Obama:

-30 national monuments

-568 million acres