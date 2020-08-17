Conservative talk radio personalities join forces in voter recruitment push

EXCLUSIVE: Some of the most prominent names in conservative talk radio are getting behind a voter recruitment campaign for the upcoming presidential election that asks listeners to recruit 10 other people to vote in the election with them -- the push, called "10for20," emphasizes the urgency of the election to boost conservative turnout at the polls in November.

Alfredo Ortiz, the president and CEO of the conservative Job Creators Network, which is the group behind the $5 million-plus campaign, told Fox News that despite the cyclical claims that the presidential election of the moment is the most important in our lifetimes, he really does think this year's election is unique.

"What we believe is on the ballot is truly America. It's not President Trump and it's not Biden ... Do you really want an America that is represented by 'eliminate private health insurance,' 'insurance to illegal immigrants,' 'defunding police,' 'higher taxes?'" Ortiz said. "From my perspective, this really is an effort to keep America America."

The names behind the push, coming as the Democratic National Convention kicks off, include Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Ben Shapiro, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, who also hosts a nightly program on Fox News. Hewitt told Fox News that in the time he'd been in talk radio, he'd never seen so many major personalities all on the same page with one push or program as they are with 10for20.

"I've been in radio for 30 years," Hewitt told Fox News of the voter registration push, "I've never seen it. First time in 30 years."

Hewitt added that he believes the potential Supreme Court appointments for the next president should be a driving issue for conservatives.

"I think the next four years will certainly bring more confirmations," he said. "And the change in the courts means a commitment to the rule of law or a commitment to sort of government by elites. You know, as Justice Scalia used to refer to 'a majority vote of nine unelected justices decides the law in the United States.' It's not really what it's supposed to be -- and especially at the level of small businesses that suffer under regulation -- it really matters the courts be umpires, not players."

Gallagher said that he hopes the push by the radio hosts can mobilize their vast combined audience and that Americans, despite the attitude over the years that each election is the most important one, will feel the same urgency he does around 2020.

"You know, it's funny in talk radio, it's like Groundhog Day," he said. "We always say this is the most important election of our lifetime. And we say it over and over again. So I just hope that that message hasn't gotten watered down over the years because this one truly feels like it. There's so much at stake. There's such a stark contrast between the two political parties and turnout is everything. Turnout is key."

The importance placed on this election, however, is not just on the right. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his campaign have been framing the election as a republic-defining clash of belief systems as well, showing the unique urgency felt by both sides of the aisle as Nov. 3 approaches.

"We are in a battle for the soul of this nation," Biden tweeted last week. "And if we're going to get through these crises — we need to come together and unite for a better America."