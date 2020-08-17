Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump narrows gap with Biden, new poll shows

Biden's edge shrinks to just 1 point – 49%-48% - among those polled who live in 15 general election battleground states

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Democratic strategist on the accuracy of current poll numbersVideo

Democratic strategist on the accuracy of current poll numbers

Democratic strategist and Rebelle Communications CEO Laura Fink reacts to the Trump campaign's statement on poll numbers leading up to DNC, RNC conventions.

A new national poll released on the eve of the two major political party conventions indicates Democratic challenger Joe Biden with a smaller lead over President Trump than most other live telephone operator surveys show.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLL SHOWS IN THE WHITE HOUSE RACE

The ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California – whom the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee named as his running mate last week - tops the ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence 50%-46% among registered voters in a CNN survey conducted August 12-15. The 4-point advantage for the Democratic ticket is right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Majority of Black Americans don't want less police, new poll saysVideo

Biden’s lead over the president in the CNN poll widens to 53%-46% among the nearly three-quarters of those questioned who said they’re extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall. But the former vice president’s edge of Trump shrinks to just 1 point – 49%-48% - among those polled who live in 15 general election battleground states.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN poll – which was released Sunday – questioned 987 registered voters nationwide using live telephone operators.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election