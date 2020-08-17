Trump narrows gap with Biden, new poll shows

A new national poll released on the eve of the two major political party conventions indicates Democratic challenger Joe Biden with a smaller lead over President Trump than most other live telephone operator surveys show.

The ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California – whom the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee named as his running mate last week - tops the ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence 50%-46% among registered voters in a CNN survey conducted August 12-15. The 4-point advantage for the Democratic ticket is right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Biden’s lead over the president in the CNN poll widens to 53%-46% among the nearly three-quarters of those questioned who said they’re extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall. But the former vice president’s edge of Trump shrinks to just 1 point – 49%-48% - among those polled who live in 15 general election battleground states.

The CNN poll – which was released Sunday – questioned 987 registered voters nationwide using live telephone operators.