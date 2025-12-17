Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'the dam is breaking' on Trump's grip over Republican Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., asserted Tuesday that "the dam is breaking" regarding President Donald Trump's hold on support within the Republican Party, adding that the president is facing "real problems" within the ranks of his own party.

During an interview on CNN's "The Source With Kaitlan Collins," Greene was upfront about her criticisms of Trump — whom she has been embroiled in a months-long feud with over his handling of the Epstein files, among other issues.

Collins noted that the congresswoman had "no problem calling out" Trump for his reaction to the slaying of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife earlier this week, and asked why other Republicans have struggled to do the same.

"I can‘t comprehend it," she replied. "But, Kaitlan, I’d like to point something out. Just last week — and I think the dam is breaking — many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week, 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders which enabled him to fire federal workers."

Greene continued, pointing to the Indiana Republicans who voted against redistricting in their state — an effort that Trump had been pushing for heavily. She noted that even after going against the president on redistricting, Trump "didn‘t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them," as he did to her last month.

Greene, who is stepping down from her seat next month, said Republicans will be more likely to turn against him to save their own elections in what could be a difficult midterm for the party in power. Democrats netted 40 House seats in Trump's first midterm in 2018.

Seeking clarity on Greene's assertion, Collins asked whether she thought "the dam is breaking in terms of the president’s iron grip of support when it comes to your party."

"Absolutely," Greene responded. "Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ball gowns and went to the White House Christmas party."

"That’s pretty bold," she added.

As noted by Greene, 13 House Republicans joined Democrats last Wednesday in advancing a bill to reverse Trump's executive order cracking down on federal worker unions.

The bill was led by Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, who forced a vote on the measure via a mechanism called a discharge petition. It's designed to force a vote on legislation over the wishes of leadership provided it gets support from a majority of House lawmakers.

Golden's bill is called the Protect America's Workforce Act and is aimed at repealing a March 2025 executive order by Trump.

Trump's order blocked collective bargaining with unions at an array of federal agencies , including parts of the departments of Defense, State, Veterans Affairs, Justice and Energy.

Successful discharge petitions are rare in the House, with most lawmakers in the majority party generally wary of being in open defiance of their party leaders.

But most of the Republicans who backed Golden's measure are expected to either face at least somewhat tough re-election bids or have districts located in blue states where bipartisanship is expected on certain key issues.

