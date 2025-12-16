Brian Glenn reveals engagement to Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She said 'yes''

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Real America's Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn and outgoing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia revealed that they are engaged.

"She said ‘yes’" Glenn wrote in a post on X, adding the ring emoji while sharing a photo of himself with the congresswoman.

Greene shared Glenn's post and wrote, "Happily ever after!!!" along with a red heart emoji. "I love you @brianglenntv!!!" she added.

"Congratulations!" Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio replied to both of the posts.

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee shared Glenn's post and wrote, "Congratulations! I can perform the ceremony in Tennessee for free."

After President Donald Trump trashed Greene on Truth Social last month and suggested he would back a primary challenger, the lawmaker announced that she would resign from office, noting that her last day will be January 5.

Greene, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2021, will be leaving office in the middle of her third term.