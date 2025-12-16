Expand / Collapse search
Brian Glenn reveals engagement to Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She said 'yes''

'Happily ever after!!!' Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a post on X

Greene says she was shocked by Trump's response to texts about death threats she's recieved Video

Greene says she was shocked by Trump's response to texts about death threats she's recieved

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a CNN interview on Tuesday that she was shocked by how President Donald Trump responded to texts she sent to him about death threats against her family.

Real America's Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn and outgoing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia revealed that they are engaged.

"She said ‘yes’" Glenn wrote in a post on X, adding the ring emoji while sharing a photo of himself with the congresswoman.

Greene shared Glenn's post and wrote, "Happily ever after!!!" along with a red heart emoji. "I love you @brianglenntv!!!" she added.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RETURNING TO ‘THE VIEW’ JUST DAYS AFTER SHE'LL LEAVE CONGRESS

Brian Glenn and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her boyfriend Brian Glenn, a host at the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network, walk together after she and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., spoke to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"Congratulations!" Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio replied to both of the posts.

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee shared Glenn's post and wrote, "Congratulations! I can perform the ceremony in Tennessee for free."

MTG DEFENDS HERSELF AS ‘AMERICA FIRST’ AFTER TRUMP SLAMS HER ON TRUTH SOCIAL

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells '60 Minutes' Republicans are 'terrified' to step out of line with Trump Video

After President Donald Trump trashed Greene on Truth Social last month and suggested he would back a primary challenger, the lawmaker announced that she would resign from office, noting that her last day will be January 5.

TRUMP CONTINUES HAMMERING MTG AFTER SHE LABELS HIS ATTACKS ‘A DOG WHISTLE TO DANGEROUS RADICALS’

Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Brian Glenn with Real America’s Voice walks alongside girlfriend, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., down the U.S. Capitol steps after voting on May 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Greene, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2021, will be leaving office in the middle of her third term.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

