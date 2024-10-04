Taiwanese people ready to fight as China ramps up aggression, ambassador says

Taiwan’s top official in the U.S. is warning that China has ramped up its aggression toward the island, and that its people are ready to fight.

"Yes, of course," Alexander Yui, the Taiwanese representative to the U.S., told Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie when asked whether the island’s residents were willing to meet the moment, if China were to invade. "We’ve seen Ukraine."

Taiwan has been intensely watching the conflict in Eastern Europe as Kyiv's forces have battled a Russian invasion for more than two years.

TRUMP-ENDORSED HOUSE CANDIDATE SOUNDS ALARM ON CHINA'S GROWING INFLUENCE IN BATTLEGROUND STATE

Yui said he hoped to not need help from U.S. troops, which Ukraine also does not have, but suggested they would be eagerly accepted if offered.

"If your house is under fire, and they respond to help you with a bucket of water, would you say no?" Yui posed.

The diplomat said Chinese President Xi Jinping has escalated regional tensions since former President Donald Trump left office, but he stopped short of blaming the Biden administration for emboldening China.

WALZ APPOINTEE WITH APPARENT CCP TIES COULD EXPOSE POTENTIAL VEEP'S NATIONAL SECURITY WEAKNESS, LAWMAKER SAYS

"XI Jinping has been emboldened because he wants to realize what he calls his China dream," Yui said. "It's not about which administration is in the United States . . . but rather, what are the thoughts of Xi Jinping?"

Taiwan’s ministry of defense tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and two naval ships near the island earlier this week. The defense ministry said four of the eight planes crossed the median line dividing China and Taiwan’s territory in the Taiwan Strait – though Beijing, which claims ownership of Taiwan, does not recognize the geographic delineation.

A week prior, on Sept. 25, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected 43 Chinese military aircraft in a 24-hour period, with 34 having crossed the median line. The next day saw 41 Chinese military planes detected near Taiwan.

REPUBLICANS PROPOSE BILL THAT WOULD DOUBLE TARIFFS ON CHINESE IMPORTS

Xi is believed to be preparing his country for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027 – meaning the U.S. response would fall to whoever wins the presidency in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked if he had a message for Americans about Taiwan ahead of Election Day, Yui said it was a "peace-loving nation."

"We believe in democracy and freedom. We have to share the same values. And we want to be incorporated in the world, because we've been isolated for many decades due to the conflict that we have . . . with mainland China," he said.