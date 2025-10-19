Trump taps Detroit entrepreneur Mark Savaya, who boosted Muslim turnout, as special envoy to Iraq

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Sunday named Detroit-area entrepreneur Mark Savaya, who helped boost Muslim American turnout for his campaign, as special envoy to Iraq — underscoring the administration’s outreach to Middle Eastern communities in key swing states.

"I’m pleased to announce Mark Savaya will serve as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq," Trump wrote on Truth Social, praising Savaya’s "deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship" and his regional connections that "will help advance the interests of the American people."

"Mark was a key player in my campaign in Michigan, where he, and others, helped secure a record vote with Muslim Americans. Congratulations, Mark!" Trump added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for additional comment on the appointment.

The announcement comes a week after Trump signed a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas that led to the release of the remaining living hostages and the return of some victims’ remains.

After signing the historic agreement that ended two years of fighting in Gaza, Trump celebrated what he called "peace in the Middle East."

"At long last, we have peace in the Middle East, and it's a very simple expression, peace in the Middle East," Trump said during remarks at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, flanked by dozens of world leaders.

"We've heard it for many years, but nobody thought it could ever get there. And now we're there," he added.

"This is the day that people across this region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping and praying for," Trump went on. "With the historic agreement we have just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered. Together, we have achieved the impossible."

According to Trump, mediators will soon begin work on phases two, three and four of the 20-point peace plan.

"This breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza — it's, with God's help, the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East," Trump said.

He expressed optimism that more Arab and Muslim-majority nations would join the Abraham Accords — a series of normalization deals with Israel — while criticizing the Biden administration for failing to expand the agreements.

During Trump’s first term, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates joined the Abraham Accords.

Trump said he believed the deal would mark an end to "terror" in the region. "We want to get rid of the terror and get on to other things. There are many other things in life that are so good," he said.

