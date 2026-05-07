Swing-district Republican breaks with Trump, pushes limits on Iran war

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A House Republican facing a tough re-election fight is moving to impose strict limits on the Iran war, breaking with the Trump administration’s claim that hostilities have ended.

Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., introduced a resolution Thursday that would authorize the war through the end of July to permanently degrade Iran’s nuclear program, address "imminent threats," enforce a naval blockade and ensure safe passage of U.S. ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

But the measure would also set stringent guidelines on prolonged military operations by limiting boots on the ground and prohibiting "nation-building" or occupying or seizing Iranian territory.

"Two things have been clear from the very beginning: Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the United States of America cannot be dragged into another endless war," Barrett, an Army veteran who served multiple tours in the Middle East, said. "The commander in chief has the sole authority to lead our troops in wartime, but I’ve lost too many friends on the battlefield to allow that to happen without Congress exercising its constitutional role to clearly define the mission with safeguards and a deadline."

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"If we don’t learn from our foreign policy failures of the past, we are bound to repeat them," he added.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has also vowed to introduce a similar measure in the upper chamber authorizing the use of military force within strict boundaries, which she has described as a "restraint" on Trump.

Barrett’s measure follows the White House largely shrugging off a 60-day deadline to end the war on Friday by arguing that the ceasefire that began on April 7 effectively stopped the clock on the 1973 War Powers Resolution’s countdown. Under the war powers provision, the administration is required to end hostilities within 60 to 90 days absent congressional approval.

"For War Powers Resolution purposes, the hostilities that began on Saturday, February 28 have terminated," a senior administration official told Fox News Digital last week.

"Both parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, April 7 that has since been extended," the official continued. "There has been no exchange of fire between U.S. Armed Forces and Iran since Tuesday, April 7."

A press release issued by Barrett’s office stated that "U.S. military operations are ongoing."

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued Tuesday that the 1973 War Powers Resolution is unconstitutional, and the administration was only complying with parts of it out of respect for Congress.

"We comply with it in terms of, like, notification because we want to preserve good relations with Congress," Rubio told reporters during a news conference. "And we do that."

Trump has repeatedly extended the ceasefire with Iran as both parties are working with mediators to permanently end the war.

Barrett’s resolution would also allow for an additional 30-day "wind-down period" if the Trump administration intended to extend hostilities past the July 30 deadline.

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The resolution comes as Barrett, a freshman lawmaker representing a Lansing-area district, is facing a potentially bruising re-election bid ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Bridget Brink, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden, and retired Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam are vying in a crowded Democratic primary to unseat Barrett in the swing seat.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates his re-election bid as a "toss-up."

It is unclear whether Barrett will join Democrats in supporting a war powers resolution that would block military action against Iran absent congressional approval when lawmakers return to Washington next week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.