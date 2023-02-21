Swalwell’s next attack on Trump: Kicking him out of the US Capitol

Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell, the Democrat who was kicked off the House Select Committee on Intelligence by Republicans for having a years-long relationship with a Chinese spy, is looking to kick former President Donald Trump out of the Capitol forever.

Swalwell, D-Calif., is the sole co-sponsor of a new Democratic resolution that says Trump and several of his top aides should be permanently banished from the Capitol because of their attempt to "undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election."

The resolution from Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., asks the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police to take "such actions as may be necessary" to prohibit Trump and eight of his top former advisers and counselors from ever entering the Capitol again.

MCCARTHY CONFIRMS SCHIFF, SWALWELL, OMAR WILL LOSE COMMITTEE SEATS

It makes that recommendation after recounting the work of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which held several Trump allies in criminal contempt of Congress and referred some of them to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

"The effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the functions of our democracy," the resolution states. Those efforts also "damaged the integrity of Congress’s constitutional role in certifying the election results."

In addition to Trump, the resolution bans former Trump adviser Steve Bannon; former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino; former Trump assistant Peter Navarro; former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who urged support for an investigation into election fraud in 2020; and Trump attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Rudy Giuliani, who also supported election fraud claims.

HOUSE SPEAKER MCCARTHY REJECTS JEFFRIES' DEMAND TO REAPPOINT SCHIFF, SWALWELL TO INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

Swalwell was one of several Democrats who aggressively accused Trump of conspiring with Russia to win the 2016 election and accused Trump of acting on "Russia’s behalf" while in office.

The tables were turned in late 2020, when reports surfaced that Swalwell had a lengthy relationship with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang, who worked on Swalwell’s campaign as early as 2014. Swalwell has denied any sexual relationship with Fang, but that news drew Republican complaints that Democrats should remove him from the House Intelligence Committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally kicked Swalwell and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., from the committee soon after McCarthy won the gavel in the new Congress.

After being relieved of their duties on the committee, Swalwell argued the decision was an example of how Republicans are trying to support Russia.

ERIC SWALWELL ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER ASKING WHY GOP COLLEAGUE'S 'GUN' IS 'SO SMALL'

"There is a sympathy for or a desire to, you know, do Putin’s bidding instead of America’s," Swalwell said.

Swalwell also blamed McCarthy for rape and death threats against his family and said his removal from the committee was an act of "political vengeance."

"It inspires these death threats. People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threats," Swalwell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He knows that. We’ve told this to him. I have told this to him. I have, you know, publicly broadcast to him that when you do this, it leads to threats to me, my wife, our kids," Swalwell said. "Recently, someone said that they were going to rape and kill my children, and they were using the language that Kevin McCarthy was using."