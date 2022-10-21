Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

DOJ wanted 6 months and $200K fine for former Trump White House official Steve Bannon

By Jake Gibson , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon reacted Friday to a six-month prison sentence handed down by a federal judge for contempt of Congress, saying he will appeal. Bannon spoke alongside his attorneys David Schoen and Evan Corcoran.

Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine for contempt of Congress.

Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in July after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee.

"I want to say one thing — I respect the judge, the sentence he came down with today is his decision. I've been totally respectful to this entire process on the legal side," Bannon said after the sentencing.

STEVE BANNON'S REQUEST FOR NEW TRIAL AFTER CONVICTION REJECTED BY JUDGE

Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and convicted of contempt of Congress,  accompanied by his attorneys David Schoen, left, and Evan Corcoran, right, speaks to the media as he leaves the federal courthouse on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months behind bars for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and convicted of contempt of Congress,  accompanied by his attorneys David Schoen, left, and Evan Corcoran, right, speaks to the media as he leaves the federal courthouse on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months behind bars for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Bannon was released pending appeal, which he and his legal team promised to make. If an appeal is not made, Bannon must surrender voluntarily by Nov. 15, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled.

Bannon predicted his political opponents will be voted out on Election Day.

The Justice Department had recommended a six-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine for former Trump aide Steve Bannon due to his failure to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

"I want to thank all you guys for coming," Bannon said entering the courthouse Friday. "Remember this illegitimate regime, their judgment day is on the eighth of November when the Biden administration ends. I want to thank you all for coming."

STEVE BANNON FOUND GUILTY OF CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS FOR IGNORING JAN. 6 HEARING SUBPOENA

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

He quickly added, "And remember, take down the CCP. Thank you."

Federal prosecutors pushed for Bannon to receive at least six months in prison, citing his "bad faith" behavior in and out of court.

"From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," federal prosecutors argued on Monday.

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and convicted of contempt of Congress, leaves the federal courthouse on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months behind bars for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and convicted of contempt of Congress, leaves the federal courthouse on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months behind bars for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

They continued, "The Committee sought documents and testimony from the Defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power. In response, the Defendant flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands."

Bannon claimed executive privilege precluded him from appearing before the committee to talk about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, though prosecutors noted that he left the White House in 2017.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Marta Dhanis, Jake Gibson, and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.

