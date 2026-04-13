Swalwell resignation collides with China-linked scandal as critics demand file release

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Rep. Eric Swalwell , who announced he will resign from Congress on Monday, is facing mounting criticism over a series of sexual misconduct allegations, but another, decade-old scandal over the California Democrat's ties to a suspected Chinese spy has also been revived amid reports the FBI is weighing whether to release documents on the matter.

The sexual misconduct claims, including from a former Swalwell staffer, have renewed scrutiny of the congressman's past ties to suspected Chinese operative Christine Fang as critics and social media commentators demand the FBI release files related to Fang.

Article III Project President Mike Davis, a vocal Trump ally, said Congress must vote to release the investigative files — similar to how it voted to release Jeffrey Epstein's case files — saying the FBI was legally barred from doing it without the legislative branch's approval.

"It’s time for Congress to vote to release Eric Swalwell’s FBI file, which we must presume exists after his affair with a Chinese spy," Davis wrote on X. "His counter-intelligence risks must be staggering."

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Right-wing social media influencers with large followings have also piled on in the wake of the new misconduct claims against Swalwell.

"He needs to face legal consequences," wrote Eric Daugherty . "Removal from public office is the bare minimum. And release the Fang Fang files. Don't hold back."

"Release the Fang Fang Files !!!" wrote influencer Catturd.

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Swalwell has denied the new sexual misconduct allegations, calling them "absolutely false" in a video statement.

The claims against Swalwell, who was one of the leading Democratic California gubernatorial candidates before ending his campaign, came on the heels of The Washington Post reporting in March that the FBI was mulling releasing redacted investigative files related to Swalwell’s prior ties to Fang.

Axios reported in 2020 that Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, aimed to develop ties with California politicians, including Swalwell. Fang fled the country and never faced charges.

Swalwell sent a cease-and-desist letter to FBI Director Kash Patel upon news that the FBI was weighing a file release, suggesting it would violate his First Amendment rights, a federal statute about records releases and a Department of Justice internal policy. In response to the legal threat, the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital that file reviews were normal.

"This FBI, being the most transparent in history, prepares documents for numerous different reasons, including for release to different agencies and departments to further review investigations that may have been opened under previous administrations," an FBI spokesperson said.

After Swalwell announced he would resign from Congress, Patel, his longtime political foe, called on the public to submit tips to the bureau about Swalwell and invited the California Democrat to meet for an interview.

Erica Knight, a Patel spokeswoman, suggested Swalwell had a hypocritical view of federal investigative files, alluding to Democrats' demands for documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking cases.

"Democrats said releasing files = transparency and accountability. Now Democrats say releasing files = weaponization and smear campaigns," Knight wrote on X. "The only variable that changed is whose name is in the file."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for an update on the status of the Fang files and reached out to the DOJ about Swalwell's legal threat.

Swalwell has been dogged by his past ties with Fang for years despite never facing charges over the matter. Swalwell cut ties with Fang in 2015 after he was alerted by the FBI about her, he has previously said.

The DOJ brought no charges against him and the House Ethics Committee found no evidence of wrongdoing on Swalwell’s part, according to a published letter the panel wrote to Swalwell in 2023 saying it had concluded a two-year investigation.

The committee announced Monday it opened a new investigation into Swalwell based on what it said were "allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision."

Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday and announced he would resign from Congress on Monday following a San Francisco Chronicle report detailing allegations from a former staffer who accused him of assaulting her twice while she was allegedly too intoxicated to consent to relations with him.

When news broke of his alleged misconduct with women, some immediately raised Swalwell's ties to Fang.

"Wait is this the Fang Fang guy?" asked Barstool Sports President David Portnoy.

Swalwell has defended his association with Fang, saying in a CNN interview in 2020 that he was "shocked" when authorities told him about her. He said he offered to cooperate with the FBI at the time.

In response to the report last month that the FBI was considering releasing the investigative files, Swalwell also put out a public statement accusing the bureau of attempting to interfere with his now-terminated gubernatorial campaign.

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"Through great reporting, we now know the outrageous ends the White House will go to target political opponents," Swalwell had said. "The reason Trump is so desperately trying to stop me is not because I’m running for Governor of California but because now I’m the favorite."

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's office for comment.