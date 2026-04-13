Swalwell's 'best friend' in Congress turns on him after bombshell allegations torpedo his political career

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One of Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., closest friends in Congress is putting distance between himself and the lawmaker, contending he had no idea about the bombshell accusations of sexual assault that have surfaced against the former gubernatorial candidate.

"I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell," Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said in a statement.

"The women who have come forward have shown courage," he continued. "They deserve to be believed, to be supported, and to see justice served."

HOUSE REPUBLICAN PLANS MOTION TO OUST SWALWELL FROM CONGRESS AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Gallego's turn on Swalwell came just minutes before the lawmaker announced his resignation from Congress.

He already pulled his endorsement of Swalwell’s now-defunct bid for governor shortly after the bombshell San Francisco Chronicle report was published, and said the lawmaker was "no longer fit to be a member of Congress" and supported the push to expel him from the lower chamber.

It’s the culmination of a swift about-face for Gallego, who has signaled a desire for a 2028 presidential bid and was once described by Swalwell as his "best friend in the world."

The pair have been friends since Gallego’s time in the House and both came under fire for photos that surfaced of the duo riding shirtless on camels in Qatar as part of a private trip in 2021. And just days ago, Gallego defended Swalwell online.

PELOSI, CALIFORNIA DEMS SLAM SWALWELL OVER BOMBSHELL SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: 'INDEFENSIBLE'

"When you are in first place, is when they target you," Gallego said on X. "Eric is a fighter and he will win the Governors race."

Now, Gallego said he doesn’t know his once close friend.

"I trusted someone who I believed was a friend, but it is now clear that he is not the person I thought I knew," Gallego said.

ERIC SWALWELL EXITS CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RACE APOLOGIZING FOR PAST JUDGMENT WHILE DENYING CLAIMS

Swalwell resigned from the House Monday night after ending his gubernatorial campaign in California, a move that was spurred by the San Francisco Chronicle's report that detailed allegations of sexual assault against him.

He currently faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from a former staffer and three other women.

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In the House, Swalwell faced pressure from his colleagues to resign. That comes as the House Ethics Committee launched a probe against him and a campaign to expel him, and others, from the chamber was gaining steam.

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," Swalwell said in a statement. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."