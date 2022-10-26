Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into.

Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters.

"Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," DeMont said. "Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority."

When asked if Hobbs' campaign headquarters was broken into, Phoenix Police Department Sergeant Phil Krynsky told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a commercial burglary call on Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

KATIE HOBBS STUMBLES WHEN PRESSED ON REFUSING TO DEBATE KARI LAKE: 'THE DEBATE ABOUT DEBATES IS OVER'

Krynsky said that items were taken from the property "sometime during the night."

Police are reviewing security camera video to identify and locate the subject involved. The incident is still under investigation.

KARI LAKE TURNS THE CAMERA ON THE MEDIA WHILE CAMPAIGNING FOR ARIZONA GOVERNOR

DeMont added that Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has been spreading "dangerous misinformation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation," DeMont said. "It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race."