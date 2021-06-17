Unanimous Supreme Court decision favoring religious freedom sparks backlash from left

A segment of Democrats have been pushing for President Biden to have the ability to expand the roster of the Supreme Court and pack it with liberal justices, but Thursday's 9-0 ruling in favor of a religious foster care agency that would not work with LGBT couples is leaving some on the left disappointed with the entire court.

The court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointed justices that came to be after former President Trump got to appoint three within four years has led left-wing political figures and activists to promote court packing as a way to negate a perceived conservative advantage. Thursday's decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia showed that even the liberal wing of the court can side with conservatives on hot-button issues.

"Can anyone give me any valid reason why Kagan, Breyer, and Sotomayor would rule for the Catholic foster care agency?" one Twitter user questioned.

"This is what happens when there isn't one openly LGBTQ+ person in the Supreme Court," another said, adding, "F--- all the justices, incl. the supposedly liberal ones."

"Interesting... All the liberal justices on the US Supreme Court vote in favour of the right of a Catholic social services organisation [sic] to discriminate against gay people," another observed.

The reactions to the decision were not limited to average social media users. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., weighed in, calling the decision "such a disappointing ruling."

"This case isn't about religious freedom — it's about discrimination against LGBTQ+ families who want to give foster children a loving home," Jayapal said, insisting that Congress must now pass legislation to protect LGBT rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to put a positive spin on the decision, as the court did not go as far as the plaintiffs had requested. Thursday's ruling was relatively narrow in that it did not overturn any precedent.

"Today’s unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court made clear: discrimination has no place in our foster and adoption systems, or anywhere in our democracy," Pelosi said in a statement. "While the decision was not a sweeping victory, Americans are proud that the Court affirmed that LGBTQ couples have a right to welcome children in our foster care system into their families."