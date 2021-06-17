White House cheers Supreme Court ObamaCare decision with nod to Biden's 'big f--- deal' hot mic comment

The White House cheered the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ObamaCare, with a nod at President Biden’s 2010 "big f***ing deal" reaction to then-President Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law.

The Supreme Court on Thursday kept the ACA alive, ruling in a 7-2 decision that Texas and 17 other states – plus two individuals – lacked standing to challenge its constitutionality.

The states had argued that the law’s individual mandate was unconstitutional once it no longer carried a penalty because it had been justified as falling under the congressional power of taxation. They also claimed that the rest of the law could not survive without the mandate.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, reacting to the high court's decision, tweeted: "It's still a BFD."

Klain's tweet was a nod back to March 23, 2010 – when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, and then-Vice President Biden turned to him and whispered, "this is a big f**king deal!"

But Biden’s whisper was loud enough to be picked up by hot mics – making it a now-infamous moment.