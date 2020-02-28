Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Vermont race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Vermont.

Delegates at stake

There are 16 pledged delegates at stake in Vermont's open primary. As Vermont only has one congressional district, all of those delegates will be assigned proportionally based on the statewide vote.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Bernie Sanders won 86 percent to 14 percent over Hillary Clinton.

Who's spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders had each spent one day campaigning in Vermont as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

As expected, Sanders has cleaned up on Vermont Democratic endorsements. He's been backed by fellow Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and a gaggle of other elected officials.

Key issues

A very liberal northeast state, climate change is one of the top issues for Vermont Democrats. Last month, over 30 groups in the state presented a sweeping climate action plan to the state legislature.

The groups included the Vermont Natural Resources Council, the Lake Champlain Committee, the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and more.