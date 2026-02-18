Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Fraud Exposed

Heavily-redacted audit finds Minnesota Medicaid had widespread vulnerabilities

Optum review identified housing stabilization services and peer recovery support as top vulnerabilities, but state withholds specific fraud detection methods

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Dr. Oz details 'weaponization of fraud' in Minnesota, estimates total Medicaid fraud to be $100 billion Video

Dr. Oz details 'weaponization of fraud' in Minnesota, estimates total Medicaid fraud to be $100 billion

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz detailed the 'weaponization of fraud' taking place in Minnesota and estimated that $100 billion in medicaid fraud is taking place in the U.S. on Katie Miller's Podcast Tuesday.

A state-commissioned review of Minnesota’s Medicaid program uncovered sweeping financial vulnerabilities across 14 high-risk service areas, finding systemic weaknesses that allowed questionable billing to go undetected and estimating that clearer policies and stronger pre-payment safeguards could save taxpayers more than $1 billion.

A vulnerability assessment by Optum State Government Solutions analyzed nearly four years of claims data, identifying widespread financial risks and specific weaknesses in 14 high-risk service areas — including housing stabilization and personal care assistance.

While more than a dozen high-risk areas were identified, the actual descriptions of the vulnerabilities found within each program are redacted, along with references to "recurring vulnerabilities" that appeared across nearly all services.

GOP SENATORS LAUNCH TASK FORCE TO CRACK DOWN ON FRAUD TIED TO MINNESOTA SCANDAL

Tim Walz announces he won't seek re-election.

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to reporters after he announced that he would not seek re-election, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. January 5, 2026.  (Reuters/Tim Evans)

The high-risk service and program areas identified, in order of priority, are:

1. Housing Stabilization Services (HSS)

2. Peer Recovery Support Services (PRSS)

3. Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI)

4. Integrated Community Supports (ICS) (Home and Community Based Service)

5. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT)

6. Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS)

GOP SENATOR PUSHES TO CREATE ANTI-FRAUD SPECIAL INSPECTOR GENERAL AFTER MINNESOTA FRAUD REVELATIONS

7. Personal Care Assistance (PCA) / Community First Services and Supports (CFSS)

8. Adult Day Services (ADS)

9. Recuperative Care (RS)

10. Individualized Home Supports (IHS) (covers services without training, with training, and with family training)

11. Adult Companion Care (ACC)

12. Night Supervision (NS)

13. Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)

14. Intensive Residential Treatment Service (IRTS)

Minnesota Capitol.

A state-commissioned review of Minnesota’s Medicaid program identified significant financial vulnerabilities across 14 high-risk service areas, with consultants estimating that stronger policies and pre-payment safeguards could save more than $1 billion, though detailed findings were largely redacted as "trade secret information." (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

The report also withholds specific "tactical issues" and methods related to how claims are adjudicated and audited.

A notice at the beginning of the document states it contains "trade secret information," which seemingly covers Optum's proprietary analytic models and fraud-detection methods.

State Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, told The Minnesota Star Tribune he was disappointed by the redactions.

"They’re identifying, in the parts that you can read, that there are a combination of technical issues and policy issues," Elkins told the outlet. "So if a lot of it is policy-related, there’s probably things in state law that need to be corrected."

DR OZ DETAILS 'WEAPONIZATION OF FRAUD' IN MINNESOTA, ESTIMATES TOTAL MEDICAID FRAUD TO BE $100 BILLION

Despite the redactions, the report outlines a roadmap for the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to recover improper payments and modernize its fraud detection infrastructure. 

While state officials said they are reviewing the findings, some lawmakers, including State Rep. Patti Anderson, R-Dellwood, said the guidance is unclear.

"It’s frustrating that the Walz administration redacted almost the entire report," Anderson told the Minnesota Star. "It makes you wonder what they’re hiding… We’re all frustrated. Unfortunately, it’s not a surprise."

Dr. Oz on a red carpet.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz. (Nikos DeGruccio/Fox News Digital)

The report comes a month after the Trump administration announced it will start auditing Minnesota Medicaid receipts and defer payments to the 14 high-risk programs.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Mehmet Oz told Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that CMS will begin reviewing the state’s quarterly Medicaid spending reports and defer funding based on findings of fraud, waste and abuse. 

Optum did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the redactions.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

