Donald Trump

Trump lauds 'piece of work' Jesse Jackson in 'sold-out' Black History Month event

President praised the civil rights leader as 'special' with 'grit and street smarts' day after his death

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Trump lauds Jesse Jackson as 'hero' in White House Black History Month event Video

Trump lauds Jesse Jackson as 'hero' in White House Black History Month event

President Donald Trump lauded Jesse Jackson Feb. 18, 2026, from the White House, following the civil rights activist's death.

President Donald Trump praised civil rights activist Jesse Jackson as a "real hero" during a White House Black History Month event Wednesday, just a day after Jackson’s death.

"I wanted to begin by expressing a sadness that the passing of a person who was. I knew very well Jesse was a piece of work. He was a piece of work. But he was a good man. He was a real hero," Trump said on Wednesday, earning cheers from the audience. 

Trump hosted leaders from the Black community at the White House Wednesday to honor Black History Month in February. He remarked as the event kicked off that there was a "sold-out crowd" and that the upcoming White House ballroom would accommodate far more people. 

VANCE, HARRIS, OBAMA ISSUE TRIBUTES TO REV JESSE JACKSON

Donald Trump and Jesse Jackson

 Donald Trump and the Rev. Jesse Jackson with unknown singers from hotel lounge act at Tyson vs Holmes pre-fight party at Trump Plaza Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Jan. 22, 1988.  (Jeffrey Asher/ Getty Images)

Trump had lamented Jackson's death in a prior Truth Social post Tuesday, elaborating on Wednesday that the pair's relationship got "better and better all the time."

"A lot of people you get to know, they get worse and worse. Jesse got better and better. But I knew him well long before becoming president, and he really was special, with lots of personality, grit and street smarts," Trump continued. 

Jackson, 84, died Tuesday. His cause of death has not been identified, but he had suffered from health issues including living with a rare neurological condition.

RICHARD FOWLER: I RAN INTO JESSE JACKSON —AND INTO HISTORY: THE MAN WHO SHAPED A NATION

Jackson was a two-time Democratic presidential candidate, and longtime civil rights leader who joined Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s before his assassination, and was the founder of civil rights group, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. 

Donald Trump and Rev Jesse Jackson

Donald Trump and Jesse Jackson attend Tyson-Spinks Boxing Match on June 27, 1988, at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV JESSE JACKSON DEAD AT 84 AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

"I will tell you, he was gregarious and someone who truly loved people and a force of nature, who is, somebody that we're going to greatly miss. And on behalf of everyone here today, I know you join me in sending our condolences to the entire family," Trump continued. 

Jesse Jackson

The Rev. Jesse Jackson walks to the front of the "Invading our community with peace" weekly Friday peace walk led by St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, Chicago, June 25, 2021.  (Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Wednesday's event included celebrating the legacy of Black Americans, economic wins under the Trump administration, as well as Trump reigniting his 2025 announcement that former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who served under Trump's first term, would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  

"Ben's getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest award you can have outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor," Trump said.

