Super PAC to spend big bucks boosting Sen. Tim Scott in GOP presidential nomination race

The super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination says it shell out $40 million to reserve TV and digital ad time that will run through January, when the first votes in the GOP primaries and caucuses are cast.

TIM PAC highlights that the spots in the ad blitz will start running on Sept. 7 in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — which hold the first three contests in the Republican nominating calendar. The super PAC shared its announcement first on Tuesday with Fox News and a handful of other news organizations.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate and a rising star in the GOP, has been spotlighting an uplifting conservative message as he seeks his party’s presidential nomination. Scott formally announced his candidacy for the White House on May 22, and has been making multiple campaign stops Iowa and New Hampshire as well as in his home state.

TIM PAC’s announcement came as Scott spent a jam-packed day on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, culminating with a town hall in Salem. The senator arrived in the state as a new poll indicated he was in third place in New Hampshire’s GOP presidential primary, with 8% support. Scott trailed former President Donald Trump (37%) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (23%) in the survey.

Scott is also in the single digits in the latest polls in Iowa. Scott, who cruised to re-election last November to what he has said will be his final six-year term in the Senate, is courting evangelical Christian voters, who play an outsized role in GOP politics in Iowa and his home state.

The senator, who’s also known for his fundraising prowess, entered July with a very healthy $21 million in his campaign coffers, according to his fundraising filing with the Federal Election Commission.

TIM PAC noted that their new ad spending comes on the heels of an announced $7.25 million TV and digital ad blitz that launched in May and is scheduled to run through August. And they touted that they’re the first outside group to make a major ad reservation for the months leading up to the primary and caucus calendar.

"Tim Scott is going to be the Republican nominee because his love of America, conservative vision and life story resonate with voters. Our supporters know that Tim is the biggest threat to Joe Biden and the far left because Tim’s life story and accomplishments undermine decades of Democrat lies about America," super PAC co-chair Rob Collins argued.

Collins emphasized that "this initial ad reservation allows us to lock-in the best inventory, times and locations at the lowest cost for any outside group in the 2024 race. As prices sky-rocket in the coming weeks, we will have a stable plan that will allow us to efficiently communicate our message, conduct a well-rounded campaign and better manage our cash."

The group also spotlighted their grassroots outreach programs in all three early states, including a multi-touch field program conducting door-to-door canvassing, direct mail, and text messaging. The super PAC says it has nearly a dozen paid staffers and nearly 100 canvassers knocking doors in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.