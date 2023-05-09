Study links cannabis abuse to schizophrenia in young men

Young men who regularly smoke marijuana may have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia, according to a new study.

Schizophrenia cases in men ages 21 to 30 could have been prevented by up to 30% without persistent use of marijuana, medically coined "cannabis use disorder" (CUD), according to findings published May 4 in the journal Psychological Medicine. The study, based on data from nearly 6 million people in Denmark ages 16 to 49, concluded 15% of schizophrenia cases in males may be preventable if CUD was avoided.

"Although CUD is not responsible for most schizophrenia cases in Denmark, it appears to contribute to a non-negligible and steadily increasing proportion over the past five decades," the researchers concluded.

An estimated 3 in 10 marijuana users have CUD, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The researchers noted previous studies linking schizophrenia and CUD and wanted to focus on how the relationship is impacted by age and sex. The study concluded the link is more significant with men, but that this may only be because men are more likely to have CUD.

One common theory on the possible cause of this link is that the percentage of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis has rapidly increased in recent decades. THC is the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

The new study notes THC levels increased from 13% in 2006 to 30% in 2016 in Denmark.

Other studies suggest THC levels have increased by more than 200% from 1995 to 2015.

THC potency in cannabis products was typically less than 2% prior to the 1980s, but current potency in commonly used oils and edibles reach upwards of 95%.