Steve Scalise will be top Republican on new coronavirus committee

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., to lead Republicans on the new House Coronavirus select committee, Fox News has learned.

A divided House of Representatives voted April 23 to establish a new investigative committee to monitor the implementation by President Trump and his team of close to $3 trillion in coronavirus relief measures. Democratic leaders have been waiting for Republican leadership to name members to the panel, but Republicans had blasted the committee as being political and redundant to other oversight panels.

HOUSE OKS COMMITTEE TO PROBE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT'S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, OVER GOP OBJECTIONS

McCarthy is expected to announce the GOP's participation in the committee Thursday morning.

Scalise is the No. 2 member of House GOP leadership and his appointment signals Republicans are mounting a strong defense to any potential investigations and subpoenas Democrats may launch against Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that she would create the committee led by Clyburn, D-S.C., in April. Clyburn led a similar panel for oversight of the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2006.

But Republicans initially panned the Clyburn's appointment as a sign the committee would be political since Clyburn is a strong ally of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

MCCARTHY FUMES AFTER PELOSI NAMES MAXINE WATERS, 6 OTHER DEMS TO OVERSEE CORONAVIRUS FUNDS

"This is just one more attempt by the Democrats to go after the president,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said last month. “One more chance for them to attack the president in an election year and put the biggest supporter of the Democrats' nominee as the chairman of this select committee."

Other members Pelosi appointed to the committee are California Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the Financial Service Committee; New York’s Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Oversight Committee; and New York’s Nydia Velazquez, chairwoman of the Small Business Committee. She also appointed Reps. Andy Kim of New Jersey, Bill Foster of Maryland and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.