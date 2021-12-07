Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Steve Bannon criminal contempt trial set for July 2022

Bannon was indicted after he refused to comply with a House subpoena as part of a committee investigation into the events of January 6

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon will stand trial for a contempt of Congress charge starting July 18, after U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols set a date for jury selection to begin.

STEVE BANNON INDICTED ON CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS CHARGES

Bannon was indicted after he refused to comply with a House subpoena as part of a committee investigation into the events of January 6. His defense attorney, Doug Schoen, claimed that the mid-summer date did not afford him and his client enough time to prepare.

In this file photo from Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

"President Biden called for the prosecution of Mr. Bannon," Schoen said. "What kind of influence, if any, does that cause? That’s why we need discovery and time. Schoen’s remark referred to Biden saying on Oct. 15 that those who defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas should be prosecuted. 

Steve Bannon, left, former advisor to President Donald Trump, and his attorney David Schoen, address the media after an appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply with a subpoena from the Committee investigating the January 6th riot, on Monday, November 15, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

That evening, the Justice Department issued a statement maintaining its commitment to be independent. 

Prosecutors wanted an even earlier start date of April 2022. Schoen sought an October date. Judge Nichols, choosing a time in between the two requests, said he expects the trial to last two weeks.

