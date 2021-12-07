Steve Bannon criminal contempt trial set for July 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon will stand trial for a contempt of Congress charge starting July 18, after U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols set a date for jury selection to begin.

STEVE BANNON INDICTED ON CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS CHARGES

Bannon was indicted after he refused to comply with a House subpoena as part of a committee investigation into the events of January 6. His defense attorney, Doug Schoen, claimed that the mid-summer date did not afford him and his client enough time to prepare.

"President Biden called for the prosecution of Mr. Bannon," Schoen said. "What kind of influence, if any, does that cause? That’s why we need discovery and time. Schoen’s remark referred to Biden saying on Oct. 15 that those who defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas should be prosecuted.

That evening, the Justice Department issued a statement maintaining its commitment to be independent.

Prosecutors wanted an even earlier start date of April 2022. Schoen sought an October date. Judge Nichols, choosing a time in between the two requests, said he expects the trial to last two weeks.