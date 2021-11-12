Steve Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former adviser to President Trump Steve Bannon has been indicted on contempt of Congress charges.

A federal grand jury charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release published Friday.

Bannon was hit with the charges for failing to appear for a deposition in front of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol and for not handing over requested documents in the face of the committee’s subpoena, according to DOJ.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday’s charges reflect the DOJ’s "steadfast commitment" to showing the American people they follow "the rule of law."

"Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release. "Today’s charges reflect the Department’s steadfast commitment to these principles."

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, whose office announced the indictment, confirmed the reason behind the charges in the press release.

"As detailed in the indictment, on Sept. 23, 2021, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Bannon," Graves said. "The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee."

"According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena," Graves continued.

The charges could carry up to a year in prison and $1,000 fine, each.

This is a breaking news story check back for updates.