State of Play on the War Supplemental in the House

The House is forced into trying to do the supplemental for Afghanistan Thursday because they do not plan to be in Friday. That's because everyone wants to go to West Virginia tomorrow for the funeral of Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV).

In short, there is a stalemate in the House between three groups.

What we have here is a classic battle between liberal and conservative Democrats. Liberals are tired of the war. They want out and are loathe to vote for more money. They also want lots of extras for teachers, disaster relief, Pell Grants and jobs.

Meantime, moderates want to fund the troops. But want to watch the budget bottom line. They don't want extras.

Republicans want a "clean" bill with no extras in it. Only funds for the troops.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA):

I have real problems with the war money. I don't think it would be appropriate to just give the president war money.

McGovern: He told us not to expect another war supplmental.

I asked House Appropriations Committee Chairman Dave Obey (D-WI) what was the state of play a few minutes ago.

"I don't want to talk about anything!" he bellowed.

Another reporter pressed Obey again.

"I don't want to talk about anything!" he retorted.

So, we sit in this stasis for now.