State Dept. scolds Israeli minister who called for destruction of Palestinian village: ‘Disgusting’

A State spokesman called on Netanyahu to disavow the comments

Peter Kasperowicz
By Peter Kasperowicz | Fox News
Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan calls out the leadership of the Palestinian Authority Video

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan calls out the leadership of the Palestinian Authority

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan addressed the media following the UN Security Council meeting and said the Palestinians have not acted to reduce terrorism, proving an obstacle in establishing peace in the region. (UNTV)

The State Department on Wednesday publicly reprimanded a top Israeli minister who said a Palestinian village in the West Bank should be "wiped out," and warned that both sides need to allow tensions to ease after several days of violence.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich singled out the town of Huwara after a Palestinian from that village shot and killed two Israelis in the West Bank on Sunday.

ISRAEL CALL UP ARMY BATTALIONS AS SERIOUS VIOLENCE HITS WEST BANK FOLLOWING MURDER OF ISRAELI BROTHERS

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price scolded a top Israeli minister for calling for a Palestinian village to be wiped.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price scolded a top Israeli minister for calling for a Palestinian village to be wiped. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"The village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think that the State of Israel needs to do that – not, God forbid, private individuals," Smotrich said.

"These comments were irresponsible, they were repugnant, they were disgusting, and just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in response hours later. "We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials to publicly and clearly reject and disavow these comments."

PALESTINIAN GUNMAN SHOOTS AND KILLS TWO ISRAELI BROTHERS IN WEST BANK

(L to R) Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) party, and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, attend a rally with supporters in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 26, 2022. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

(L to R) Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) party, and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, attend a rally with supporters in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 26, 2022. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images) ( (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images))

After the two Israeli settlers were killed on Sunday, hundreds of Israelis reacted by burning cars and homes. Price said both sides need to take a step back from further violence.

"We have seen far too much violence, far too much bloodshed," Price said. "We have roundly condemned and rejected the terrorist attacks that Israel has suffered in recent days."

"In recent says we’ve also seen violence from settlers in the West Bank, violence that has resulted in the loss of life, the destruction of property," he said.

ISRAELI FORCES EXCHANGE HEAVY FIRE IN WEST BANK RAID ON PALESTINIAN MILITANTS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, Israel, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, Israel, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Price urged both sides to follow through on an agreement reached on Sunday in Aqaba, Jordan, between Jordanian, Egyptian, Israeli and Palestinians that reaffirms their commitment to a "just and lasting peace."

"What is most important is implementation of what resulted in Aqaba," Price said.

Pete Kasperowicz is a politics editor at Fox News Digital.

