Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israeli forces exchange heavy fire in West Bank raid on Palestinian militants

11 Palestinians were killed during the raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Paul Best
By Paul Best , Yonat Friling | Fox News
close
Israeli Defense Forces launch West Bank raid targeting Palestinian militants Video

Israeli Defense Forces launch West Bank raid targeting Palestinian militants

Three terrorists wanted for previously attacking IDF forces were the targets of an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning. (Israeli Police/IDF)

Israeli Defense Forces exchanged heavy fire with Palestinian militants during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning that targeted three members of the Lion’s Den terrorist group

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in the raid, which was a joint operation between the IDF, Israel Border Police, and Israel Security Agency. 

Israeli forces descended on an apartment where three terrorists wanted for perviously attacking IDF soldiers were hiding out. 

They included 24-year-old Husam Assalim, a senior Lion's Den operative involved in the killing of IDF soldier Ido Baruch last October, as well as 24-year-old Muhammad' Aa Fatah and 24-year-old Wallid Dachil. All three were killed during a firefight. 

  • Israeli raid
    Image 1 of 2

    Palestinians run as they clash with Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus in the West bank, February 22, 2023.  (REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)

  • Israeli raid
    Image 2 of 2

    (REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)

Israeli forces also exchanged gunfire during the raid with other Palestinian militants, who hurled rocks, explosive devices, and molotov cocktails at military vehicles, according to the IDF. 

"During this time there were heavy exchanges of fire inside the house, in the close proximity, and the outer perimeter, thereby thwarting terrorist activity," Israel Border Police Commander Amir Cohen said Wednesday. 

PALESTINIANS IN UPROAR AFTER ISRAELI ARMY KILL MILITANTS, ELDERLY WOMAN IN WEST BANK

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israeli forces of "escalating its aggression against the Palestinian people" and besieging citizens in Nablus. 

Following the raid, Palestinian militants launched rocket attacks on Israel, while Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza. 

  • West Bank raid
    Image 1 of 3

    An Israeli paramilitary Border Police officer throws tear gas at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

  • West Bank raid
    Image 2 of 3

    Smoke from fires fills the air as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.  (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

  • West Bank raid
    Image 3 of 3

    Medics run through tear gas as they evacuate a wounded Palestinian during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.  (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the U.S. is "extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank."

"We recognize the very real security concerns facing Israel. At the same time, we are deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and the loss of civilian lives," Price said. "We are deeply concerned that the impact of today's raid could set back efforts aimed at restoring calm for both Israelis and Palestinians."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest