State Department
Published

State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

The State Department official argued that the 1970s gas crisis led to an increase in renewables

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A State Department official is drawing criticism after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less driving and less carbon emissions.

"I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2," Senior State Department Foreign Service Officer Alan Eyre tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet from President Biden claiming American families are paying less per month on average than they were during "peak prices."

Eyre describes himself as a "gov’t bureaucrat" in his Twitter bio along with the phrase "kindness, always kindness."

Eyre’s tweet was widely criticized on social media including from former Republican congressional candidate Ron Bassilian who called Eyre a "ghoul" and pointed out that gas demand is "inelastic."

Alan Eyre, left, the Persian language spokesman for the US State Department speaks with Iranian reporters during the Iran nuclear talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 18, 2015. 

Alan Eyre, left, the Persian language spokesman for the US State Department speaks with Iranian reporters during the Iran nuclear talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 18, 2015.  (Credit: Carol Morello/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Perhaps, but I don’t think it is inelastic and I remember in the 1970s the oil embargo led to a massive increase in renewables," Eyre responded along with the hashtag #BeKind.

Basilian responded with criticism that was echoed by several other Twitter users pointing out that gas prices have caused significant struggles for Americans across the country.

 Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. 

 Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"Be kind?" Basslian said. "Perhaps be kind to the billions of people left high and dry in this situation you praise. Saying a famine is a good way to start a diet is not kind."

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Eyre’s comment comes shortly after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced criticism for suggesting that higher prices at the pump were actually beneficial for transitioning to electric vehicles.

During an interview on a radio program earlier this month, Buttigieg said the Biden administration was trying to cut the cost of electric vehicles "because when you have an electric vehicle, then you’re also gonna be able to save on gas, but you’ve got to be able to afford it in the first place." 

"The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles," the former presidential candidate added while testifying before Congress recently. 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC's "The View" on April 8, 2022 and discussed high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC's "The View" on April 8, 2022 and discussed high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC) (Screenshot/ABC)

The national average gas price, as of Thursday, was around $4.40. While the price is down about 20 cents from last week’s average, it is still over a dollar higher than prices this time last year and two dollars more than when Biden first took office.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

