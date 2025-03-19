Expand / Collapse search
'State of the art' air traffic control system will be unveiled in the 'next couple days,' Duffy says

Transportation Secretary says President Donald Trump will get ‘first sneak peek’

By Greg Norman
Sean Duffy: 'Top technology' is being deployed to update FAA systems Video

Sean Duffy: 'Top technology' is being deployed to update FAA systems

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the FAA updating outdated systems and the National Transportation Safety Board claiming sun glare may be to blame for the near runway collision in Chicago in February.

A brand-new "state of the art" air traffic control system will be unveiled by the Trump administration in the "next couple days," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. 

President Donald Trump will get the "first sneak peek" before the system is presented to Congress as part of a funding request, according to Duffy. 

"We're going to have an announcement in the next couple days. We are going to have a brand new system. Again, our system is 25, 30 years old. We use copper wires, floppy disks. I mean... it's atrocious, the system we use," Duffy said. "It's safe, but we're seeing the cracks of age. So we're going to build a brand new state of the art system." 

"We're going to go from copper lines to fiber lines. Our radar, some of the newest models that we have date back to like 1982. We're going to have brand new radar, brand new terminals for air traffic controllers, we're going to have sensors on runways," Duffy continued. "So they don't have to stand in the tower and look out with binoculars. And oftentimes the controller's views are impeded. On their screens they'll be able to see where airplanes are at, on the tarmac. So again, top technology that's going to be deployed." 

DUFFY PROPOSES BIG PLANS TO UPGRADE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEMS, USE AI TO FIND ‘HOT SPOTS’ 

Sean Duffy speaks about mid-air collision near Regan Airport

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Wednesday that a new "state of the art" air traffic control system will be announced by the Trump administration in the "next couple days." (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Duffy said the key to upgrading the nation’s air traffic control system is "speed." 

"It's not that we don't know that we've had a problem with air traffic control, but it takes too long. And then technology changes, money changes, administrations change. So we have to do this really fast. And so the Congress has to give us all the money up front," he told "Fox & Friends." 

NTSB PROBE OF CHICAGO MIDWAY NEAR MISS REVEALS SUN GLARE AS POSSIBLE CONTRIBUTING FACTOR 

Air traffic control tower at Reagan airport

Air controllers work in the control tower of Ronald Reagan International Airport following a deadly mid-air collision in late January. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have some SpaceX engineers that are helping us and others, to help us deploy -- again this fantastic system," he also said. "And so we're going to roll our plan out. Again, I'm talking to the president this week. Give him the first sneak peek, and then we're going to roll it out to Congress and hopefully get the money quick." 

Duffy and President Donald Trump shake hands

Duffy said Trump will get the "first sneak peek" of the new air traffic control system. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Duffy previously said upgrading the system could take up to four years to complete. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

