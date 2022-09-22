Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Stacey Abrams spreading 'nonsense,' saying 6-week heartbeats are 'manufactured sound,' pro-life group says

Heartbeat International said doctors, experts and 'even Planned Parenthood' acknowledge that a heart develops around 6 weeks of pregnancy

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
close
Stacey Abrams claims baby heartbeat at six weeks is ‘manufactured sound’ Video

Stacey Abrams claims baby heartbeat at six weeks is ‘manufactured sound’

The Georgia democratic gubernatorial candidate said there was ‘no such’ thing as a fetal heartbeat at six weeks of gestation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s largest pro-life, crisis pregnancy center networks blasted Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for saying, "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks." 

Heartbeat International told Fox News Digital that Abrams is trying to "redefine basic science." 

"It is disappointing that someone with such influence would choose to use her platform to spread such nonsense," Heartbeat International said. "Science shows us that human life begins at conception."

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is seen ahead of a rally in Reynolds, Georgia as she campaigns against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) on June 4, 2022.

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is seen ahead of a rally in Reynolds, Georgia as she campaigns against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) on June 4, 2022. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS ‘NO SUCH THING’ AS 6-WEEK FETAL HEARTBEAT: ‘MANUFACTURED SOUND’

Abrams made the comments Wednesday at an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. She insisted the idea of a heartbeat at six weeks of pregnancy is "a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

Abrams appeared to be criticizing a pro-life, "heartbeat" bill Georgia passed in 2019. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Abrams' office for clarification, but did not receive a response.

The bill, know as the Living Infants and Fairness Equality Act, bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. 

Stacey Abrams recently claimed that the idea that doctors can detect fetal heartbeats is a conspiracy to prop up the pro-life movement. 

Stacey Abrams recently claimed that the idea that doctors can detect fetal heartbeats is a conspiracy to prop up the pro-life movement.  (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heartbeat International said there is wide agreement that six weeks is a common time for a heartbeat to be detected. 

"Medical journals, science textbooks, and even Planned Parenthood identify the fact that a heart develops between five and six weeks," the organization said. 

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 

More from Politics