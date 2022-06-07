Stacey Abrams fundraiser host donated $10K to bail fund aimed at 'world without prisons, policing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A host for an upcoming fundraiser for Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign donated at least $10,000 to a bail fund group whose mission centers on eliminating prisons and abolishing police.

Abrams took to Twitter on Tuesday to promote the upcoming virtual fundraiser, which is scheduled for Sunday, tweeting, "I’m excited to join [Stephanie Beatriz] and Jessica Darrow from Encanto this Sunday at 5PM ET for a virtual grassroots fundraiser."

Along with the tweet, Abrams, Darrow, and Beatriz went on Instagram Live for about ten minutes in an attempt to gin up excitement for the fundraiser. Abrams said chatting with them was "so important" and admitted she was "really close" to being a "stalker" of Beatriz's work, naming off some of her television characters.

While Beatriz played a NYPD police officer on the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" television show, the actress used her Twitter platform in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in 2020 to raise money for the anti-police group, Community Justice Exchange.

Not only did she donate the $10,000 to the Community Justice Exchange, but she encouraged her co-stars and any actor who has played a cop to donate to the bail fund, which led to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The Community Justice Exchange is a project at the Tides Center, a San Francisco-based nonprofit incubator, which describes itself as a national hub for left-wing activists "organizing to end all forms of incarceration, criminalization, and surveillance."

Its National Bail Fund Network consists of over 90 bail funds spread across the country, with many states containing more than two groups carrying out its mission.

"Community Justice Exchange is working towards a world without prisons, policing, prosecution, surveillance or any form of detention or supervision," its website states.

"We are not trying to 'reform' or 'fix' systems of oppression and social control that are in fact functioning exactly as they were intended to," the website says. "We are working towards a different future, which requires that we fight to dismantle current systems, something we know is possible by contesting and shifting power through bottom-up, community-based organizing."

In addition to working towards abolishing police and prisons, the Community Justice Exchange aims to end immigration detention.

Abrams, meanwhile, has remained quiet on radical anti-police pushes on the campaign trail. Despite her silence on the issue, the Georgia Democrat is involved with a far-left grantmaking organization that supplies money to groups and individuals that work on such efforts.

The Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, where Abrams has been a board member since May 2021, has repeatedly voiced support for defunding and abolishing the police, Fox News Digital previously reported. The group has also awarded millions to professors and scholars who advocate anti-capitalist and prison abolitionist views.

In 2020, the Marguerite Casey Foundation donated $200,000 to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which bailed out a Black Lives Matter activist who attempted to assassinate Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in February. The Louisville Community Bail Fund is a part of Community Justice Exchange's national network.

And while Abrams' campaign said she doesn't share the same views as the foundation, Fox News Digital later discovered that they had increased their anti-police funding just weeks after she joined its board and with her approval.

Abrams' campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on the fundraiser.