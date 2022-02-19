Soros donated $250,000 to fiscal sponsor of Louisville group who bailed out attempted murderer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The legal fund responsible for bailing out a Black Lives Matter activist charged with attempted murder in Louisville has financial ties to liberal billionaire George Soros, who has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Democratic causes.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund, which is a "fiscally sponsored project" of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), bailed out Quintez Brown, 21, after he was arrested and charged for the attempted murder of Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last Monday. Brown was released two days later after the fund posted the required $100,000 to bail him out, where he will be kept on house arrest.

The Alliance for Global Justice, a liberal advocacy group that has received scrutiny for aiding Palestinian terrorism and supporting the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, received $250,000 in 2020 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society (FPOS), a grantmaking arm of Soros's Open Society Foundations (OSF), according to the group's 990 tax forms. The $250,000 contribution was designated to "catalyze Black communities into the global movement for climate justice."

The Foundation to Promote Open Society, which has received hundreds of millions of dollars from Soros, also donated over $3.5 million to groups at the Tides Center in 2020 and millions of dollars in previous years, according to its most recent 990 tax form released. The Tides Center, a California-based nonprofit incubator that previously housed the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, donated over $737,000 to the Louisville Community Bail Fund in 2020.

Greenberg, whose sweater was grazed by one of the bullets fired by Brown, slammed the Louisville Community Bail Fund last Thursday in a statement, saying, "Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday."

The Louisville Community Bail Fund was co-founded in 2017 by Chanelle Helm, a Black Lives Matter-Louisville activist who supports abolishing police and has repeatedly praised and defended convicted cop killer Assata Shakur. In recent days, she has used her Facebook page to defend the Louisville Community Bail Fund bailing out Quintez Brown by re-posting the official statement from Black Lives Matter-Louisville, which called Brown a "brilliant and bright leader" who just "needs direct mental health support." In another Facebook post, Helm appears to be talking about Brown while railing against prisons, saying they "do not ‘rehabilitate’" and "If you are advocating for someone to go to jail or prison, it isn't because you hope they can come out a change[d] person."

"Reminding yaw that the same people mad are the same people that harassed Quintez as he wrote about his experiences as a young Black youth. He's 21," Helm said in another Facebook post last week. "He's been an organizer since he was 16. Taking on JCPS and LMPD. I'm really talking about the people calling him an assassin."

One of the replies to that Facebook post said Brown is the "victim of a covert psychological operation often run on activists and aspiring public officials in our community" and tied it to the "Havana Syndrome," prompting Helm to like it with a heart.

The Daily Caller reported last year that the Tides Center donated nearly $6 million between 23 bail funds in 2020, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which received backlash last summer after they bailed out an alleged domestic abuser who would later be charged with second-degree murder about three weeks later after he shot another driver dead during a road rage altercation. Vice President Kamala Harris promoted the bail fund during the summer of 2020, urging her Twitter followers to "chip in" money.

A FOX 9 report from 2020 showed that among the people helped by MFF – which received donations from multiple Joe Biden campaign staffers as it saw a $35 million fundraising windfall in the weeks after George Floyd's death – were Darnika Floyd, who was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a friend to death, and Christopher Boswell, who was facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. The group put up $100,000 on behalf of Floyd and $350,000 on behalf of Boswell.

"Bail funds are seeking radical change," Tides wrote in a July 2020 Facebook post. "We must end the two-tiered bail system of those who can afford to pay, and those who cannot. Philanthropy can greatly aid in achieving this crucial goal."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Alliance for Global Justice's "Fiscal sponsorship coordinator" about whether she supports the bail fund's decision or whether they would sever their sponsorship, but Elane Spivak-Rodriguez did not respond to a media inquiry.

Tides Center and Foundation to Promote Open Society also did not respond to media inquiries.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.