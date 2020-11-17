'Squad' offers affordable fashion tip advice after AOC appears in $14k outfits for Vogue

Incoming Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., looked to her fellow women in Congress for advice on budget-friendly attire for her new position on the Hill.

Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who beat out longtime incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in the high-profile Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, took to Twitter, revealing that the overhead costs of running a campaign, winning, and then starting a new position in Congress can be draining financially.

"Most members of Congress aren’t working class. So when a regular person like me runs, it’s hard to handle everything from how much it costs to run, down to the clothes I’ll need to wear at work," she wrote on Twitter.

"But we make it work. Here's a sneak peak of a few of my thrift fits," she said posting several videos of herself modeling her thrift store finds.

"If elected to Congress, the first paycheck you get comes at the end of January. If you’re living paycheck to paycheck when you run, you have to find a way to make it months without income. We’ve got to make Congress more accessible to regular people."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who herself has been ripped for wearing thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes, shoes and jewelry for her magazine spread in Vogue, advised Bush to "thrift and buy second hand online" to "get higher quality, longer-lasting things that would normally be out of budget."

The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist pushed back on criticism for her expensive clothes in the past, arguing that the clothes were either borrowed or gifted for her photoshoot.

The double standard for females in Congress wasn't lost on Bush either.

"This is also about the pink tax," she said on Twitter modeling a third thrift jacket find. "The clothes I wear in the Capitol could make headlines, but a man does not have to worry about that. We’ve got to spend more on our wardrobes, and then caring for them costs more on top of that."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also chimed in advising Bush to go for drugstore options of makeup.

"For all those media hits, don't sleep on the lashes or HD makeup products at CVS. Black Opal, NYX, Wet N Wild are the truth!"

