GOP Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for coronavirus, will participate in freshman orientation remotely

Hinson 'feels great' and is quarantining at home in Marion, Iowa, campaign says

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discusses Republican women making gains in Congress and what's first on the agenda.

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night and will attend new member orientation remotely, her campaign said Thursday.

Hinson "feels great" and is quarantining at home in Marion, Iowa, under the advice of her physician, her campaign said. 

Orientation for newly elected members begins this week. 

Republican women have made major strides in Congress this election, adding more than a dozen women to the ranks of the House of Representatives.

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, watches as House Speaker Pat Grassley takes the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Hinson told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that she credits her win to being an average Iowan who took on the campaign trail in her “mom van.” She defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

“I think it just came down to driving all around the district,” she said. “I’m a mom who drives a mini-van. We have a mortgage. I’m an everyday Iowan and that’s really what it came down to ... hard work and a lot of miles on the mom-van.”

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.

