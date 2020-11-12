GOP Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for coronavirus, will participate in freshman orientation remotely

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night and will attend new member orientation remotely, her campaign said Thursday.

Hinson "feels great" and is quarantining at home in Marion, Iowa, under the advice of her physician, her campaign said.

CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT HINSON SAYS SHE WON HOUSE SEAT BY BEING 'EVERYDAY IOWAN' WITH MINIVAN, MORTGAGE

Orientation for newly elected members begins this week.

Republican women have made major strides in Congress this election, adding more than a dozen women to the ranks of the House of Representatives.

Hinson told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that she credits her win to being an average Iowan who took on the campaign trail in her “mom van.” She defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

“I think it just came down to driving all around the district,” she said. “I’m a mom who drives a mini-van. We have a mortgage. I’m an everyday Iowan and that’s really what it came down to ... hard work and a lot of miles on the mom-van.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.