Major blue state offers to hire federal workers fired by DOGE: 'Clueless cadre of career killers'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an ad campaign in Washington, D.C., and New York City this weekend offering to hire federal workers who were fired by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

One ad, which ran in D.C.’s Union Station and New York City’s Moynihan train stations, depicted the Statue of Liberty and read: "DOGE said you’re fired? We say you’re hired! New York wants you!"

The ad includes a link to the New York state government’s website, which lists nearly two thousand different positions in the state government.

After meeting with New York residents impacted by the federal cuts, Hochul held a press conference on Monday in which she bashed Musk and "his clueless cadre of career killers."

'GREAT JOB' OR 'NO IDEA WHAT HE'S DOING'? ELON MUSK EMAIL SETS CAPITOL HILL ABLAZE

She said that many of the fired federal workers "found the whole experience degrading [and] dehumanizing" and accused Musk and President Donald Trump of not caring for the needs of Americans or the services that she said will be impacted by DOGE firings.

"They call themselves putting America First. Give me a break," she said. "They know nothing about the functions of government. They don't know who it serves, and they don't care about the tireless public servants who keep it all running."

"None of this seems to matter to Donald Trump and Elon Musk, not at all. For them, it’s just fodder for this cheap second-rate reality show. ‘You're fired,’ it's fun for them to say it," she said.

Addressing former federal workers directly, Hochul said: "The current regime in Washington may not recognize your talents, but I can assure you New York State does. We don't vilify public servants. We value you. We cherish your contribution, and we do want to welcome you to the New York family."

ELON MUSK IS PUSHING BACK ON BUSINESS AS USUAL WITH DOGE, SAYS REP. LUNA

"In New York, we know it's not the demagogues and the technocrats who make America great," she went on. "It's public servants like Luke and all the people I just met, and countless who came before them, who dedicate their lives to serving others."

Hochul said the state of New York has 7,000 public sector positions available, including positions for engineers, attorneys, healthcare workers, educators and others. She said the campaign is part of an "ongoing effort" to rebuild the state’s public workforce after it was "decimated, particularly during COVID."

Beyond hiring laid-off federal employees, Hochul emphasized states’ role in resisting the new Trump administration’s DOGE efforts.

"It starts in the courts," she said. "We are ready to file lawsuits to stop anything, particularly with this first wave of layoffs for provisional individuals because the proper notice wasn't done. They didn't follow any rules. They did not follow a single rule. They think they are kings and they can just come in and do whatever they want."

WHAT'S THE POINT OF ALL THESE ANTI-DOGE LAWSUITS? FIGHT TRUMP'S AGENDA TO SCOTUS, LEGAL EXPERTS SAY

"So, in the meantime, the states have to step up," she went on. "This is what we can do. We'll see them in court, but also, let's take care of these people. Let's not have them worry about their healthcare, whether or not their child's going to get medical treatment for their own families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told Fox News Digital: "No amount of Democrat obstruction will stop President Trump from delivering on the promises he made to the American people."

"Radical, out-of-touch Democrats should clean up the disasters they’ve created in their own states before trying to promote their failed policies to the rest of America," said Fields.